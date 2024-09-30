Nicole Kidman returns to the spotlight with big announcement following difficult time in personal life

Nicole Kidman was in Venice when she heard the devastating news that her beloved mom Janelle had passed away at the beginning of September, and flew to Australia to be with her family.

The Hollywood star has been keeping a low profile ever since, but on Monday, she returned to social media to share some big news with her fans.

The award-winning actress announced that her much-anticipated film, Babygirl, which premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this month, would be releasing its trailer on Tuesday.

She posted a picture of the film's promotional photo on Instagram Stories, and wrote next to it: "Trailer tomorrow xx."

What's more, The Undoing star was also pictured out in Paris during Fashion Week, and was all smiles as she blew kisses at fans while attending the Balenciaga show.

Nicole Kidman returned to social media with some exciting news about her film, Babygirl

Nicole abruptly left Venice Film Festival after hearing of Janelle's death and Babygirl director, Halina Rejn, released a statement on her behalf to explain her absence, while collecting her award for Best Actress.

"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," the statement began. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family."

© Neil Mockford Nicole was pictured in an all-black outfit as she arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show

She added: "But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

Nicole and her sister Antonia were incredibly close to their mom and in recent years, the actress spent a lot more time in Australia to be nearer her.

© Mike Coppola Nicole has been supported by her family since the passing of her mother Janelle

In 2022, she returned for a long period of time, telling NPR at the time: "We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren."

The Big Little Lies actress' husband, Keith Urban, recently gave an update on Nicole and how she was doing in the wake of her mother's passing during an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

© Carlo Allegri Nicole Kidman and her mother Janelle in 2004

The country singer shared an update on his wife, revealing that she has been surrounded by her loved ones during this difficult time."We're getting through," he told E! News.

"It brings the family tight together."The interviewer then told Keith that Nicole has "a lot of love out there", to which he responded: "Yeah, she feels it."Nicole broke her silence over her mother's death on September 13, thanking her fans for their heartfelt support.

© Photo: Instagram Nicole was incredibly close to her mother

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late mom.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," she added.