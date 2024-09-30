Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman returns to the spotlight with big announcement following difficult time in personal life
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman returns to the spotlight with big announcement following difficult time in personal life
Nicole Kidman in Paris © Pierre Suu

Nicole Kidman returns to the spotlight with big announcement following difficult time in personal life

The Hollywood star has been in Australia since the tragic news of her mom Janelle's death

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
7 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman was in Venice when she heard the devastating news that her beloved mom Janelle had passed away at the beginning of September, and flew to Australia to be with her family.

The Hollywood star has been keeping a low profile ever since, but on Monday, she returned to social media to share some big news with her fans.

The award-winning actress announced that her much-anticipated film, Babygirl, which premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this month, would be releasing its trailer on Tuesday. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeNicole Kidman and sister Antonia have the closest bond in rare family video

She posted a picture of the film's promotional photo on Instagram Stories, and wrote next to it: "Trailer tomorrow xx."

What's more, The Undoing star was also pictured out in Paris during Fashion Week, and was all smiles as she blew kisses at fans while attending the Balenciaga show. 

Nicole Kidman returned to social media with some exciting news about her film, Babygirl
Nicole Kidman returned to social media with some exciting news about her film, Babygirl

Nicole abruptly left Venice Film Festival after hearing of Janelle's death and Babygirl director, Halina Rejn, released a statement on her behalf to explain her absence, while collecting her award for Best Actress. 

"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," the statement began. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family."

Nicole was pictured in an all-black outfit as she arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show © Neil Mockford
Nicole was pictured in an all-black outfit as she arrived in Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show

She added: "But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

Nicole and her sister Antonia were incredibly close to their mom and in recent years, the actress spent a lot more time in Australia to be nearer her. 

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California© Mike Coppola
Nicole has been supported by her family since the passing of her mother Janelle

In 2022, she returned for a long period of time, telling NPR at the time: "We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren."

The Big Little Lies actress' husband, Keith Urban, recently gave an update on Nicole and how she was doing in the wake of her mother's passing during an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Nicole Kidman and her mother Janelle attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 © Carlo Allegri
Nicole Kidman and her mother Janelle in 2004

The country singer shared an update on his wife, revealing that she has been surrounded by her loved ones during this difficult time."We're getting through," he told E! News. 

"It brings the family tight together."The interviewer then told Keith that Nicole has "a lot of love out there", to which he responded: "Yeah, she feels it."Nicole broke her silence over her mother's death on September 13, thanking her fans for their heartfelt support.

nicole kidman mother janelle© Photo: Instagram
Nicole was incredibly close to her mother

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late mom.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," she added.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More