Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's unusual pregnancy test reveal

Katy Perry is evidently the sentimental type after revealing that she kept the pregnancy test that heralded the arrival of her daughter, whom she shares with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The pop star explained in an interview with Capital the one strange place she keeps it almost five years on from Daisy Dove's birth.

"Here is my pee stick for…my daughter Daisy Dove Bloom," she told the publication while reminiscing on old social media posts.

"I remember Orlando was gone, and I Facetimed him when I was on a hike, and I was like 'Guess what!' We had wished for her so much and set every intention, and we just got our biggest gift. It was the best decision I've ever made."

"And I still have it", she continued. "And that's weird, but it's not, and I don't care."

When asked where the pregnancy test is now, Katy laughed as she explained it's strange hiding spot.

© Instagram Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter in August 2020

"It's in a drawer with lots of things," she replied. "You know what else is in the drawer - it's probably next to Orlando's Legolas ears. Just all the most important things."

Orlando starred in The Lord of the Rings trilogy as Legolas the elf, instantly recognisable for his luscious blonde hair and pointed ears.

The pair first met after Orlando tried to steal her burger at the Golden Globes in 2016; they instantly connected and went on to get engaged three years later.

© GEOFF ROBINS The pair met in 2016 at the Golden Globes

The lovebirds welcomed Daisy Dove in August 2020 and couldn't be happier with their little girl.

"Daisy is great," she told People in 2022. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So, the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

The 'Firework' singer also opened up in the Capital interview about her renewed relationship with megastar Taylor Swift after their feud began over a decade ago.

© Getty Images Katy admitted that the test was kept next to Orlando's film memorabilia

"This is when I went to the Eras Tour in Australia!" Katy said as she pointed at a selfie of the two.

"I actually went and did a show in Australia, and I went really quickly and had one day off before the show, and I was like, 'Okay girl, I'm going to go to the show', and I was so excited."

"People gave me bracelets, and I think Rita Ora gave me a bracelet," she continued. "I loved it; it’s like a community, it's an adorable, sweet community, and I got to see her and got to catch up, and I love her so much."

© Instagram The pair met up backstage at Taylor's Eras show in Australia

Their legendary feud began when Katy allegedly tried to take some of Taylor's dancers on her arena tour, an accusation which caused the mother of one to swiftly hit back.

"Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." she tweeted a day after Taylor revealed the nature of their feud.

The pair buried the hatchet in 2019 when Katy appeared in Taylor's music video for 'You Need to Calm Down', where they dressed up as a burger and fries and embraced each other.