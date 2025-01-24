Carrie Underwood breaks social media silence following President Trump's inauguration performance

Carrie Underwood has returned to social media following her technical glitch during President Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

The American Idol judge took to Instagram to promote her upcoming concert that is set to air on Hulu on Friday. Carrie failed to address her performance malfunction that occurred earlier this week as she sang "America the Beautiful" acapella during the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S Rotunda of the Capitol.

The band supporting the singer incurred a technical glitch, forcing Carrie to ask the audience to help her sing acapella.

The Instagram post depicted the country singer on stage during her Reflection performance. Carrie oozed glitz in a sparkly ensemble that featured silver sequin fringing, tiny black shorts, and knee-high buttery leather boots adorned with tassels. The signer completed her eye-catching look with a black cowboy hat embroidered with silver details.

Carrie captioned the photo: "TOMORROW! Check out the #REFLECTION concert special on @hulu and #HuluOnDisneyPlus! #CUinVegas."

The highly-anticipated show will allow fans to enjoy a virtual front-row seat during the superstar's long-running Las Vegas residency.

The singer's decision to perform at the inauguration caused a stir among her fans who shamed her for supporting the Republican. Ahead of the performance, Carrie released a statement and shared how she had accepted the invitation.

She said: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Following her recent social media post, it seems the star has returned to her maximalist fashion roots after displaying a more demure aesthetic for the ceremony. Styled by Marina Toybina, Carrie's elegant ceremonial garment featured a draped collar and tasteful ruching down the bodice.

© Instagram Photo shared by Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher of her with their eldest son Isaiah

The understated gown was teamed with a pair of strappy ivory pointed-toe heels by Ingiliz, while Carrie frosted herself with diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings and a stack of sparkling jeweled rings.

While not headlining Vegas or performing in Washington D.C., Carrie lives with her family on a stunning 400-acre estate in Tennessee. The singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, a former hockey player from Canada, share two sons, Isaiah Michael, nine, and Jacob Bryan, five. The couple first met back in 2008, three years after she won her season of American Idol. Despite allowing her children to join her on her sellout tours, Carrie typically keeps them out of the spotlight.