Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher is barely recognizable in new photo

Carrie Underwood made the rare move of sharing a photo of her husband, Mike Fisher, on Wednesday – and he looked almost unrecognizable.

The country music star, 40, took to her Instagram Stories to sing her husband's praises but the photo she shared no doubt made her followers look twice. In the image, Mike is sitting in front of a group of children wearing khaki pants, a grey sweater, and a graphic T-shirt – but it was his accessories that made him stand out.

On top of his head were a pair of giant inflatable antlers adorned with small plastic rings, and he wore a large red nose to channel his inner Rudolph.

Mike's Christmas-themed accessories were so distracting, it would have been easy to miss that it was him in the photo had it not been for Carrie's gushing message.

"Ladies, get you a man who will wear a red nose & antlers & allow 3rd graders to throw things at his face," she wrote alongside crying with laughter and a red heart emoji.

Mike Fisher looked barely recognizable in his Christmas accessories

Mike and Carrie have been married since 2010 but she rarely shares photos of him on social media. The couple met in 2008 after being introduced by mutual friend, and Carrie's bassist, Mark Childers.

After their first encounter backstage following one of Carrie's concerts, they endured a long-distance romance due to the singer living in Nashville, Tennessee, and former NHL star Mike residing in Canada.

"I mean, can I make dating more difficult?" she recalled on VH1's Behind the Music. "Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

Carrie and Mike had their first kiss on New Year's Eve in 2008

After three months of speaking on the phone, Carrie and Mike reunited for their first official date on New Year's Eve 2008 – which is also when they enjoyed their first kiss.

"It was New Year's Eve, and it was a team party and I actually invited myself… he moved slow, he moved very slow," she recalled on The Howard Stern Show earlier this year.

She added: "I was like, 'You know, New Year's Eve is coming up, are you doing anything?' and he said, 'There's a team party,' and I said, 'Do you need a date?'"

The couple spoke on the phone for months before their first date

Speaking of the moment they first kissed at the stroke of midnight, Carrie previously told Glamour: "We were in front of people, and he's not a big PDA guy. I figured, I'll go in for it because he can't leave me hanging, right? So, I made him kiss me in public."

Mike and Carrie's relationship moved quickly after that and they became engaged just over one year later, with Mike proposing at Carrie's parents' home with a stunning halo-setting ring with pavé diamonds along the sides. The center stone featured a beautiful round-cut yellow diamond and was reported to have cost $150,000.

Carrie and Mike married in Georgia

They married at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, a former hunting plantation turned five-star resort, in Georgia on July 10, 2010. Carrie and Mike now live in a jaw-dropping home in Franklin, Tennessee, with their two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four.

Carrie Underwood and Mike share two sons, whose faces they don't reveal on social media

Speaking about Mike following the birth of Isaiah, Carrie gushed to E! News: "My husband is as wonderful as he is hot, and I feel like that's rare. He's amazing."

She continued. "He's such a great dad and he's so supportive of what I do and I'm supportive of him and we just love our little family."

