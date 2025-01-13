The state of California is reeling in the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ripped through multiple areas.

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and other blazes have burnt tens of thousands of acres of land, decimating more than 12,000 structures in the form of buildings and family homes.

Affected areas and neighborhoods are feeling collective heartbreak as the current death toll stands at 24, with thousands of civilians left without a roof over their heads after being forced to evacuate.

© Getty Images The Palisades Fire approaches the Pacific Ocean along PCH in Malibu Tuesday January 8

Firefighters are continuing to courageously battle the blazes but with more dangerous weather on the way, they need all the help they can get.

While much has been discussed about the well-known names of Hollywood tragically losing their homes, the fires have ripped through the homes of ordinary civilians.

Fortunately, some generous famous residents in the area have gone above and beyond to prove they can use their platforms, high fortunes and privileged positions for good by providing much-needed donations to multiple organizations in need of relief.

Here is a list of celebrity names who have pledged aid money to help repair the beloved city of Los Angeles.

1/ 7 © Emma McIntyre,Getty Beyoncé Superstar singer Beyoncé runs her own charitable foundation BeyGOOD, a non-profit organization that has been running for a few years now and has helped many of those in need. On Monday, they announced on their website and social channels: "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. "The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires." It was no doubt extra poignant for the Grammy-winning singer as her mother, Tina Knowles, last week shared that her Malibu bungalow had burned down in the blaze. "It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!! "God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions."

2/ 7 © Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle is a Californian native and has always been passionate about giving back to the community, so it's unsurprising that she and her husband, Prince Harry, have pledged to help. HELLO! can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made donations to relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation and have opened their home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate. Meghan and Harry have donated clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires, and have been in direct contact with chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters, to offer assistance where needed. Over the weekend, the royal couple, who live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, roughly 90 miles up the coast from the Palisades fire, were photographed visiting and talking with locals, showing their support to the communities.

3/ 7 © Kristina Bumphrey Halle Berry With the help of fellow actor Sharon Stone, Halle Berry has generously supported a local boutique and home goods store, +COOP, which has turned into a pop-up shop for those who need clothing after losing their home and possessions. The Monster's Ball star also donated her own clothing to help displaced evacuees. "I'm packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. "This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership."

4/ 7 © Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis summed it up perfectly when she wrote on Instagram: "I feel very lucky that I have a home to go back to at some point and I will do everything I can to help those who don't." The Freaky Friday star pledged to donate $1 million to wildfire relief along with her husband, fellow actor Christopher Guest.

5/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Kylie Jenner Cosmetics mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram, referring to herself and the wider Kardashian family: "We're making a donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund. The Wildfire and Disaster Relief Fund is an extension of the California Fire Foundation."



6/ 7 © Getty Images Paris Hilton Heiress Paris Hilton was one of the first A-list names to express her sorrow over losing her beloved home. She then launched an emergency fund through her own organization called 11:11 Media Impact. The Simple Life star has donated an initial sum of $100,000 but has said she will match additional donations.

