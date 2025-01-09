Romeo Beckham reveals ultra-romantic tribute to new girlfriend Kim - and David Beckham would approve

Romeo Beckham couldn't be more loved up with his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, and this week the pair jetted off for some winter sun.

In a selection of photos shared by the middle Beckham brother from their romantic trip away, Romeo made an incredibly romantic gesture for his new flame – and we are sure David Beckham would approve.

© Instagram Romeo wore a special tribute to his beloved

One of the snaps showed Romeo donning a red football shirt adorned with Kim's name on the back as he walked along the beach.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Time away with the best company," alongside a white love heart emoji.

The post was full of idyllic snaps from their time away. Kim looked sensational wearing a brown string bikini, which she accessorised with a gorgeous white sarong.

Kim looked incredible in a brown string bikini

Another snap showed the smitten pair holding hands whilst walking in the shallow waves of the sea.

Romeo and Kim were first linked back in November, the pair confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand-in-hand during a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.

The photos came just days after Romeo 'soft-launched' his new relationship during a birthday night out for their friend and F1 driver, Lando Norris.

© Instagram The pair couldn't be more loved up

Before jetting off to their mystery sun-soaked location, the pair were spotted channelling Romeo's famous parents as they posed for a quick selfie in their Miami penthouse gym.

Taking a leaf out of David and Victoria Beckham's playbook, the loved-up duo slipped on their gym gear for a joint couples' workout and marked the occasion with a quick studio selfie.

Kim could have easily been mistaken for the former Spice Girl, wearing a chocolate-brown workout set comprised of figure-hugging leggings and a matching sports top.

Romeo and Kim enjoyed a workout in Miami

Meanwhile, Romeo looked cool sitting on a mat, wearing a sports jersey and black shorts.

David and Victoria are no strangers to joint workout sessions in the glamorous gyms across their sprawling property portfolio and even have a penchant for coordinating their outfit choices.

Kim will be pleased to know that if she and Romeo continue as they've started, Victoria won't mind giving her access to her incredible designer wardrobe.

© Instagram The pair were first linked in November

The former pop star told Anna Wintour: "I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes]," VB began, before adding: "Unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'not just yet.'"

"Look, I love my clothes and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna. "If one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."