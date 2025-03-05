Kris Jenner celebrates major wedding news – see incredible photos

Kris Jenner celebrated a beautiful day with her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, and her mom, MJ Campbell, after her niece Natalie Zettel's picturesque wedding.

The Kardashian matriarch took to Instagram to share snaps of the stunning bride as she said "I do" to her new husband, Noah Warren, in front of their friends and family.

"Last weekend was a dream in La Jolla, California, celebrating my beautiful niece Natalie's wedding!" Kris wrote alongside the snaps.

"Such a magical day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Congratulations, Natalie and Noah! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!"

She went on to thank Oscar de la Renta for the showstopping gown that Natalie donned for the event.

In one shot, Noah sweetly dipped his bride as he kissed her, with her lengthy veil flowing in the wind. In another photo, the couple kissed in front of a flower arch with the ocean flowing in the background.

© Instagram Kris attended the wedding of her niece, Natalie Zettel

Khloé donned a black minidress for her cousin's wedding, complete with a fur hem and a turtleneck. She opted to wear black pantyhose and black pointed heels, with a black ribbon in her hair to tie the look together.

Natalie is the daughter of Kris' sister, Karen, who tragically passed away in March 2024. Despite the pair sharing a complicated relationship throughout their lives, Kris and Karen reunited before her untimely death.

The bride couldn't have been happier on her big day, taking to Instagram to share her joy and remember her late mother. "It was all a dream… the most beautiful, perfect and magical day," Natalie wrote.

© Instagram Kris attended the wedding alongside her daughter Khloé and her mother MJ

"I wouldn't have changed a thing. Leading up to the moment I was excited, anxious, happy, all of the above…and right before I walked down the aisle, my mom brought this whole sense of calmness, peace and reassurance and I knew I was ready to marry the love of my life."

She continued: "Not to mention it was supposed to rain and mommy brought the perfect weather. Blue skies and turquoise waters. I felt her presence with me the whole time. Everything fell right into place, just the way it was meant to be. I love you, my husband @noah_warren721 & I am SO proud to be your wife!!!!!!"

"Thank you @oscardelarenta for making me the most perfect dress. I knew the moment I stepped into it, that it was mine," she added.

© Instagram Natalie is the daughter of Kris' late sister, Karen

Not in attendance at the wedding was the famous momager's long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, whom she has been dating since 2014 following her high-profile split from Caitlyn Jenner.

The couple first met at a mutual friend's party in Ibiza, before being spotted out and about on romantic dinner dates in Los Angeles.

Her daughters were initially worried for their mother due to the 25-year age gap between the pair; however, Kris assured them that they were taking things slow.

© Emma McIntyre The 69-year-old has been dating Corey since 2014

The 69-year-old later shared that she likely wouldn't marry again in an interview on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast.

"You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," Kris said. "I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up."

"I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that. I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids…I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future and I just don't think that I want to go there."