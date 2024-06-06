Drew Barrymore is left overwhelmed after incredible transformation thanks to Charlotte Tilbury

Drew Barrymore is throwing it back to the early 2000s. The TV personality, famed for her natural look and girl-next-door attitude was taken back 20 years with a major transformation from Charlotte Tilbury and hair stylist Chris Appleton on Thursday June 6.

Beauty legend Charlotte stopped by the The Drew Barrymore Show to give the mom-of-two a gorgeous makeover, and later shared a fun behind-the-scenes video, revealing the products used including the Charlotte Tilbury Exaggereyes Eyeliner and the brand’s NEW! Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm for sultry, plump lips.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris styled Drew’s hair in her iconic early aughts waves, using a blonde wig to call back to that decade.

© Fairchild Archive Actresses Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz attend the premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003

"Today I feel different about myself. I'm a little bit remembering who I am. You [Charlotte] have given me back something today I haven't been in touch with in years," Drew exclaimed as she looked in the mirror for the first time after Charlotte's complete overhaul, referencing the 2000 premiere of Charlie's Angels with a "Kate Moss rock look".

"I feel like that girl again," an emotional Drew added, which you can see in the video below.

Drew Barrymore's head-turning transformation needs to be seen to be believed

Fans loved the look, calling on her to go blonde permanently, and celeb friends including Sharon Stone commenting with their praise; Sharon left several heart and kiss emojis, and called the actress her "love bug".

"Drew darling, I’d take ANY era with you in it! Do you need a fourth angel?" joked Charlotte.

© Instagram Drew looked unrecognizable

The makeover comes after Drew shared that she had been catfished while attempting to find love again on an online dating app.

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she explained on her talk show earlier in the year, adding that she quickly swiped right on the potential suitor to make her move.

"So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

© Instagram Chris recreated one of Drew's iconic looks

But she quickly realized he was not a quarterback for the Rams but instead "a musician that thought he was being cute".

She said: "The guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski, and I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"