1923: meet the real-life partners of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and more

Fans are flocking once again to Paramount+ for the new season of 1923, the prequel to Taylor Sheridan's western drama Yellowstone.

1923's second season premiered after a nearly two year long wait on February 23, although it is the final season of the show and will come to a conclusion on April 23.

In honor of the drama's long-awaited return, dive deep into the lives of its cast off screen and meet their real-life partners, from Harrison Ford's famous wife to Brandon Sklenar's longtime girlfriend…

© MICHAEL TRAN Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Harrison Ford, 82, has been married three times in his lifetime. Since 2010, he has been married to fellow actress Calista Flockhart, and the two parent her son Liam Flockhart. LATEST: Harrison Ford's surprising statement about retirement with Calista Flockhart Harrison and Calista met at the 2002 Golden Globes and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in June 2010 and now live together on the Star Wars star's massive Wyoming ranch.

© Getty Images Helen Mirren & Taylor Hackford Helen Mirren, 79, has been married to director and former DGA president Taylor Hackford, 80, since 1997. This is her first marriage and his third, she was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Liam Neeson. MORE: Helen Mirren's military workout at 79 in detail The couple first met on the set of White Nights in 1985 and began dating soon after, tying the knot in the Scottish Highlands on Taylor's 53rd birthday. The couple have no children together, though Taylor has two children from a previous marriage.

© Getty Images Brandon Sklenar & Courtney Salviolo Brandon Sklenar, 34, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Courtney Salviolo for several years, although it is unclear when they started dating. LATEST: Brandon Sklenar shares major decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit Courtney is a nutritionist and personal trainer, and has supported her boyfriend on several red carpets, such as the 1923 premiere this February and It Ends With Us last July. They also share a dog, Remy, and have shared posts together on social media since 2022.

© Instagram Darren Mann & Jesi Mann Jack Dutton actor Darren Mann, 35, has been married to his wife Jesi Mann since December 2021. It is unclear when they started dating, although Jesi's first social post with Darren dates back to 2019. The couple wed in Puerto Rico in 2021, and on their latest anniversary in December 2024, Darren sweetly penned: "I can't wait to continue this wonderful adventure together. Let's recreate these wedding photos in Puerto Rico soon!"

© Getty Images Jennifer Carpenter & Seth Avett 1923 newcomer Jennifer Carpenter, 45, tied the knot with The Avett Brothers member Seth Avett, 44, in 2016. She welcomed their son Isaac, now 9, a few months before their wedding. Jennifer was previously married to her Dexter co-star Michael C. Hall. The couple eloped in 2008 and remained together until announcing their separation in 2010 and finalizing their divorce the following year.