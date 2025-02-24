Skip to main contentSkip to footer
1923: meet the real-life partners of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and more
1923: meet the real-life partners of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and more
Digital Cover brides© Alamy Stock Photo

1923: meet the real-life partners of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and more

The second and final season of the Yellowstone prequel was released on February 23

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Fans are flocking once again to Paramount+ for the new season of 1923, the prequel to Taylor Sheridan's western drama Yellowstone.

1923's second season premiered after a nearly two year long wait on February 23, although it is the final season of the show and will come to a conclusion on April 23.

In honor of the drama's long-awaited return, dive deep into the lives of its cast off screen and meet their real-life partners, from Harrison Ford's famous wife to Brandon Sklenar's longtime girlfriend…

Harrison and his wife Calista Flockhart© MICHAEL TRAN

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford, 82, has been married three times in his lifetime. Since 2010, he has been married to fellow actress Calista Flockhart, and the two parent her son Liam Flockhart.

LATEST: Harrison Ford's surprising statement about retirement with Calista Flockhart

Harrison and Calista met at the 2002 Golden Globes and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in June 2010 and now live together on the Star Wars star's massive Wyoming ranch.

Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren attend the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Helen Mirren, Kevin Goetz And Screen Engine at The Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Helen Mirren & Taylor Hackford

Helen Mirren, 79, has been married to director and former DGA president Taylor Hackford, 80, since 1997. This is her first marriage and his third, she was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Liam Neeson.

MORE: Helen Mirren's military workout at 79 in detail

The couple first met on the set of White Nights in 1985 and began dating soon after, tying the knot in the Scottish Highlands on Taylor's 53rd birthday. The couple have no children together, though Taylor has two children from a previous marriage.

Brandon Sklenar and Courtney Salviolo at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New York.© Getty Images

Brandon Sklenar & Courtney Salviolo

Brandon Sklenar, 34, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Courtney Salviolo for several years, although it is unclear when they started dating.

LATEST: Brandon Sklenar shares major decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Courtney is a nutritionist and personal trainer, and has supported her boyfriend on several red carpets, such as the 1923 premiere this February and It Ends With Us last July. They also share a dog, Remy, and have shared posts together on social media since 2022.

Darren Mann poses for a selfie with his wife Jesi, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Darren Mann & Jesi Mann

Jack Dutton actor Darren Mann, 35, has been married to his wife Jesi Mann since December 2021. It is unclear when they started dating, although Jesi's first social post with Darren dates back to 2019.

The couple wed in Puerto Rico in 2021, and on their latest anniversary in December 2024, Darren sweetly penned: "I can't wait to continue this wonderful adventure together. Let's recreate these wedding photos in Puerto Rico soon!"

Seth Avett and Jennifer Carpenter attend the New York Premiere for FX's "Fosse/Verdon" on April 08, 2019 in New York City© Getty Images

Jennifer Carpenter & Seth Avett

1923 newcomer Jennifer Carpenter, 45, tied the knot with The Avett Brothers member Seth Avett, 44, in 2016. She welcomed their son Isaac, now 9, a few months before their wedding.

Jennifer was previously married to her Dexter co-star Michael C. Hall. The couple eloped in 2008 and remained together until announcing their separation in 2010 and finalizing their divorce the following year.

Robert Patrick with his wife Barbara Hooper attend the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.© Getty Images

Robert Patrick and Barbara Hooper

Robert Patrick, 66, has been married to fellow actress Barbara Hooper, 64, since 1990. The pair have even appeared on screen together several times, such as on The X-Files.

Robert and Barbara share two children, Austin and Samuel, with the former an actress and artist based in Los Angeles.

