1923: meet the real-life partners of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and more

1923's second season premiered after a nearly two year long wait on February 23, although it is the final season of the show and will come to a conclusion on April 23.
In honor of the drama's long-awaited return, dive deep into the lives of its cast off screen and meet their real-life partners, from Harrison Ford's famous wife to Brandon Sklenar's longtime girlfriend…
Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford, 82, has been married three times in his lifetime. Since 2010, he has been married to fellow actress Calista Flockhart, and the two parent her son Liam Flockhart.
Harrison and Calista met at the 2002 Golden Globes and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in June 2010 and now live together on the Star Wars star's massive Wyoming ranch.
Helen Mirren & Taylor Hackford
Helen Mirren, 79, has been married to director and former DGA president Taylor Hackford, 80, since 1997. This is her first marriage and his third, she was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Liam Neeson.
The couple first met on the set of White Nights in 1985 and began dating soon after, tying the knot in the Scottish Highlands on Taylor's 53rd birthday. The couple have no children together, though Taylor has two children from a previous marriage.
Brandon Sklenar & Courtney Salviolo
Brandon Sklenar, 34, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Courtney Salviolo for several years, although it is unclear when they started dating.
Courtney is a nutritionist and personal trainer, and has supported her boyfriend on several red carpets, such as the 1923 premiere this February and It Ends With Us last July. They also share a dog, Remy, and have shared posts together on social media since 2022.
Darren Mann & Jesi Mann
Jack Dutton actor Darren Mann, 35, has been married to his wife Jesi Mann since December 2021. It is unclear when they started dating, although Jesi's first social post with Darren dates back to 2019.
The couple wed in Puerto Rico in 2021, and on their latest anniversary in December 2024, Darren sweetly penned: "I can't wait to continue this wonderful adventure together. Let's recreate these wedding photos in Puerto Rico soon!"
Jennifer Carpenter & Seth Avett
1923 newcomer Jennifer Carpenter, 45, tied the knot with The Avett Brothers member Seth Avett, 44, in 2016. She welcomed their son Isaac, now 9, a few months before their wedding.
Jennifer was previously married to her Dexter co-star Michael C. Hall. The couple eloped in 2008 and remained together until announcing their separation in 2010 and finalizing their divorce the following year.
Robert Patrick and Barbara Hooper
Robert Patrick, 66, has been married to fellow actress Barbara Hooper, 64, since 1990. The pair have even appeared on screen together several times, such as on The X-Files.
Robert and Barbara share two children, Austin and Samuel, with the former an actress and artist based in Los Angeles.