Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her 'ritual space' inside West Village home where she lives with husband and twins
Sex and the City star SJP and husband Matthew bought their home in 2016

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker has given fans a glimpse into a small part of her New York City home where on October 1 she enjoyed a morning ritual to welcome in the new month.

On what appeared to be a hallway dresser, with her West Village apartment stairs in the background, the actress burned palo santo as she repeated the words "rabbit rabbit," an old  New England superstition to call luck to your month ahead.

"October 1st, 2024. Rabbit rabbit," she captioned the post; the video saw her domestic long-haired cat intently watching on.

Many of Sarah Jessica's posts use this captioning to mark the beginning of a new month; in September she shared a video of a whale playing in the Atlantic ocean off of the Hamptons coast where she also owns a home.

"When I first started doing Rabbit Rabbit, I would wake up in bed and immediately say it. But seeing your posts over the last few months inspired me to make more of a ritual out of it!!" commented one fan, while others referenced the fall-inspired feeling of the post.

Sarah Jessica and her husband Matthew Broderick have owned several homes in the area since they got married, and now live in the West Village after buying a pair of townhomes for $34.5 million in 2016.

Their goal was to combine the home into one mega-mansion across 13,900 square feet, and a 2,100-square-foot private garden.

The home also has a library, perfect for Sarah Jessica who in 2022 launched SJP Lit, a book imprint with independent publisher Zando. SJP Lit aims to publish "sweeping, expansive, thought-provoking, and big-hearted literary and commercial works that are inclusive of international and underrepresented voices."

Sarah Jessica Parker sits in her library in her NY home© Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker sits in her library in her NY home

Her home aesthetic has always been eclectic, and in 2014 she gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her then-home in Greenwich Village during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions.

The interview took place in the living room at her townhouse, revealing gorgeous green velvet sofas and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with novels and family photos. Various paintings were hung on the walls, and she had decorated with an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. 

Sarah Jessica and Matthew are parents to son James Wilkie, 24, and 15-year-old twins Loretta and Tabitha

