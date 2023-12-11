Sarah Jessica Parker opens the doors inside her family's own library at NYC townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker has a beautiful home in New York City's West Village, where she and her family have lived for decades.

So much so, that the Sex and the City star is known to locals as 'Queen of the West Village'. It's easy to see why the star and her family have stayed in the area for so long, and their home is just as fabulous.

While notoriously private, Sarah shared a rare look inside one of the rooms at her townhouse at the start of the week to celebrate her love of books. Aptly, Sarah chose to pose for a photo with her favorite novels inside her very own library, which boasts floor-to-ceiling bookshelves stacked with various books.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside her NYC home

Sarah was seen sitting down on the wooden floors inside the room looking happy and relaxed, as she posed in front of a pile of books. The star posted the picture in collaboration with SJP Lit, the book imprint she started in March 2022.

SJP Lit was launched with independent publisher Zando, and aims to publish "sweeping, expansive, thought-provoking, and big-hearted literary and commercial works that are inclusive of international and underrepresented voices."

Sarah Jessica Parker inside her home library in NYC

The star has been busy this year traveling the world promoting some of the books, most recently hosting a preview viewing of the 2024 picks by SJP Lit in New York City.

Reflecting on her busy year and love of books, she wrote on social media alongside her library shot: "In 2023 I have traveled in books to various points in Ireland, India, Uganda, my home of NYC, across the George Washington Bridge to Vauxhall New Jersey, Indiana and Iran, an Italian village, Colorado, Oakland California and England.

Sarah is known as the Queen of the West Village

"I have spent time in the very distant past and in contemporary times. All courtesy of the extraordinary writers who authored the blissfully transportive and forever remembered books I have had the pleasure of holding, reading and sharing this past year.

"As always, I’m incapable of picking a favorite, nor would I, even if I was so inclined. I could not compare, nor should they compete. They are all glorious, radically and wonderfully different from one another, and simply share one ingredient - supremely gifted authors.

The Sex and the City star is very passionate about reading

"Some are important new voices, some voices you might already know and love as I do. If you’ve not read the ones currently available I’m thrilled to introduce these books and in some cases perhaps, the writers. As always, please check with your local independent bookseller or your local librarian. Happy reading my fellow readers. These were the titles I wanted to share. Until the next ones! X, SJ."

When SJP Lit first launched, Sarah said of the exciting venture: "It is with tremendous pride and delight that I announce the launch of my new imprint, SJP Lit. I’m thrilled to be back in the business of books, in partnership once again with the great Molly Stern and the brilliant team she’s built at Zando.

Sarah Jessica Parker is heavily involved in SJP Lit

"I make no secret of my devotion to books, the necessary role they play in my life and my endless admiration for authors and storytellers. So it’s simply a dream come true to have the opportunity to participate again in the discovery and support of extraordinary new voices. I feel especially fortunate to take part in the process of helping readers uncover their new favorite books and authors, a task I don’t take lightly and will tend to fiercely."

Sarah inside her home with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah's home, meanwhile, is the perfect sanctuary for the star to spend her time relaxing and reading. In 2014, the Carrie Bradshaw actress gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her house during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions.

The interview took place in the living room at her townhouse, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and yet more floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. The star and her husband, Matthew Broderick, also have a beautiful beach house in the Hamptons.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.