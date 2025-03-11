Calista Flockhart, 60, looks so different as she follows in Pamela Anderson's makeup-free footsteps

Calista Flockhart made a stylish-statement when she stepped out at a star-studded event this week wearing a chic all-black outfit — but it was her fresh-face which stole the show.

The actress turned heads at The New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala in New York without make-up.

Following in Pamela Anderson's footsteps, Calista let her natural beauty shine through as she smiled for the cameras and showed off her dewy complexion.

She wore her shoulder-length hair in waves and posed alongside Christian Slater.

Her husband, Harrison Ford, did not attend with Calista but they're no stranger to red carpet appearances.

© Getty Images Calista Flockhart went makeup-free for the event

The couple made their debut in 2002, got engaged in 2009 and married a year later.

Their 22-year age gap wasn't an issue for Calista, as she told Hello! in 2003. "It doesn't faze me," she said. "Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all."

© Getty Images Calista smiled alongside Christian Slater

Calista had already adopted her son, Liam, before she met Harrison, who was a dad-of-four.

"I think Liam was about 6 or 8 months old when I met him and Calista," he told Parade in 2010. "We have been together ever since. The Star Wars actor officially adopted Liam after his wedding to Calista.

© Getty Images Calista's glam look from previous event

She took a break from acting to focus on family life and said: "With a child, I just don't want to give up that much time. I feel really fortunate that I'm able to make my own decisions about how much I'm going to work. It's an amazing place to be, and I'm kind of surprised I'm there. I'm in a place in my life where I'm just really happy."

Speaking to The New York Times about Harrison's dedication to be being a father to Liam, she explained: "I think he was a really good father in a lot of ways, and maybe because he was on round two or round three, so he had matured and grown up and, I think, evolved into being a good father."

© Getty Images The pair aren't fazed by their 22 year ago difference

Calista endearingly maintained: "He's such a good father to his kids now. I love his kids, my stepkids."

While they're still happily married, it's not been without dedication to their relationship.

© Getty Images Calista says Harrison is great dad

The Ally McBeal alum shared: "We've had our ups, we've had downs like everybody else – mostly ups, which is good – and we just stay together. He's the person that I want to call when something happens. That knee-jerk thing where I have to call Harrison."