David Beckham prompts hilarity as he struggles with 'mischievous little' boy Footballing legend David Beckham shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham is a doting father to four children and countless pets, but on Saturday he couldn't help but show a little bit of frustration during his morning walk.

The footballing icon had gone out with the family's four dogs through the frosty fields and he decided to show his fans how not all of them listened to him. In a series of four slides, he showed three of his dogs perfectly obeying his commands, but when it came to the final one, Simba, he couldn't get the pooch to listen to him.

Despite saying "stay" to the cockapoo, Simba quickly darted off and a deflated David could be heard uttering: "Yeah, there you go."

In his caption, he jokingly vented: "3 perfectly behaved GURL's & one mischievous little boy that won't listen." He finished the caption with an emoji of a face raising its eyebrow, alongside four dogs and a heart.

Fans were quick to share their sympathies with some jokey comments of their own, as one teased: "Boys are always the same, never listen!"

A second jested: "Defeated voice cracked me up," while a third posted: "Simba doesn't get the memo."

One was a little more sympathetic as they had similar issues with their own pup, explaining: "Awwwwww love them!! We have a 15 month spaniel who is a complete nightmare but love her to bits and her crazy ways."

Although David and his family have three girl dogs and one boy, this is the reverse when it comes to his children, with the star fathering three sons and one daughter, all of whom he has a close bond with.

Ahead of the final of the Qatar World Cup last year, the father-of-four revealed that he was being supported by all four of his children with a sweet snapshot.

"A moment to share with the family," he wrote over the Instagram story. He shared a photograph which revealed the whole Beckham family on a video call.

The sports star tagged all of his sons and Victoria on Instagram. Only the youngest Beckham, Harper, 11, who doesn't have Instagram wasn't tagged on the post.

