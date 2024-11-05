Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves posts sweet tribute to husband as he celebrates his 55th birthday

Matthew McConaughey just hit a major milestone, and his wife, Camila Alves, was there every step of the way to make it unforgettable.

On Monday, November 4, the 41-year-old model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute in honor of Matthew’s 55th birthday. Alongside a joyful video of the couple enjoying a playful "sleigh street ride," Camila’s heartfelt message captured the love and laughter they share.

“Today we celebrate you! … Well technically, we celebrated you all weekend!” Camila wrote, adding a playful touch to her message. “Hoo you bring so much joy, Matthew… but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental…!”

She concluded her sweet tribute with, “To many more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU.” The video showed the couple grinning from ear to ear, as they reveled in the simple joy of being together—no Hollywood glamour, just pure happiness.

The weekend birthday festivities came on the heels of Halloween, which saw the couple dressing up in a delightfully unexpected way—as two bottles of their very own Pantalones Organic Tequila! Matthew, known for his cheeky sense of humor, shared the costume photos on Instagram with a caption that read, “May what’s in the bottle always be your favorite! Happy Halloween.” It’s clear that the couple shares a love for fun, creativity, and, of course, tequila!

© Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves cut a birthday cake for Pantalones

Matthew and Camila’s love story is one for the ages. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2012 after six years of dating, share three beautiful children: Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11. Despite their busy lives, the pair has always made time to celebrate the special moments together, and Matthew’s birthday was no exception.

Earlier this year, in June, Matthew marked their 12th wedding anniversary with a simple yet poignant post on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself tenderly kissing Camila on the forehead, dressed in his signature cowboy hat and jean jacket. His caption was just one word: “Thank you,” with the hashtag #happyanniversary. The image exuded warmth, showcasing the deep bond that has only grown stronger over the years.

© ABMC PR Matthew & Camila McConaughey Lounge by the Pool with Pantalones Organic Tequila in Hand for National Tequila Day

Their love story had an unconventional start, one that Camila humorously recounted at a Pantalones tequila event in October.

She recalled meeting Matthew for the first time in a bar, where his distinctive Southern drawl and easy charm were hard to ignore. “The first time I saw him at the bar, he was trying to get the bartender to make these drinks… coaching the bartender to make the margarita,” Camila shared, laughing.

“All I kept hearing was this voice to my left, and I’m like, ‘Who is getting all this attention from the bartender that a single girl can’t even get a water?’ So I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh!’” she continued. But it wasn’t Matthew’s movie-star fame that caught her eye. With a full beard and a laid-back Rasta hat, he looked worlds away from the Hollywood heartthrob most people know. She didn’t even recognize him at first, only noticing his flip-flops and the casual, confident air he exuded. “I decided to hang around a little bit longer at the bar,” she admitted.

© Amy E. Price (L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey

That night, they shared more than just drinks—they shared a spark that would turn into a lifetime of love. Matthew took his chance to impress, inviting Camila over to his table to try one of his famous margaritas. “I got her to my table and made her, I mean, an incredible margarita,” Matthew said, grinning at the memory. He even joked that he somehow managed to speak Spanish better than ever and understood Camila’s Portuguese with a clarity that could only be explained by the “language of love.”

“Over those margaritas—probably my third, her first—I understood her Portuguese better than I’ve ever understood it in the last 19 years,” he shared with a chuckle. “I spoke better Spanish than I ever have in my life, or ever probably will again.” That night, they connected in a way that transcended language, as Matthew fondly put it, “The language of love is coming out of Portuguese and Spanish, and we both understood every single word.”