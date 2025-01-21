Camila Alves gives Ivanka Trump a run for her money in Oscar de la Renta gown for date night

Camila Alves stole the spotlight in a dazzling gown as she attended the 2025 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside her husband Matthew McConaughey.

© Getty Images The couple enjoyed a rare star-studded date night

The mother-of-three donned a yellow Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder dress from the fashion house's fall 2024 collection. The jaw-dropping gown was embellished with intricate golden sequins and sparkly fringing that cascaded down the vibrant garment.

Styled by Shiona Turini, the 41-year-old accessorized her sun-kissed look with a pair of golden Jimmy Choo heels and a stack of chunky gold bangles and statement earrings courtesy of Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Camila's luscious dark locks were styled by Michael Ashton into an effortless wavy wet look, while her makeup oozed glamor with a shimmering champagne eye, a bronzed cheek and a natural glossy lip.

© Getty Images The sensational gown was courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

Meanwhile, Camila's husband, Matthew, opted for a dark grey Brioni suit and black bow tie layered over a crisp white shirt.

Oscar de la Renta has been out in full force in recent weeks, having dressed the likes of Ivanka Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration. The fashion house came under fire by fans following its affiliation with the Republicans.

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Christina Aguilera grace the red carpet. The Reflection singer donned a silver sequin skirt and a cotton white shirt courtesy of Balmain's pre-fall 2025 collection. The simple shirt was layered over a daring black lace bra, while Christina added drama through a pair of black sunglasses.

© Getty Images Christina Aguilera wore Balmain

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Matthew and his wife have been spotted indulging in a glitzy date night. The couple attended the Life Is a Dream concert composed by Sir Anthony Hopkins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the night before.

Keeping with her love for a golden hue, Camila looked stunning in a Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2025 gown. The floor-length frock featured caped sleeves with draped detailing and a daring slit down the bodice.

The Brazilian model's silky tresses were styled into a middle parting with soft waves, while she opted for her signature copper-toned makeup. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old donned a sophisticated black suit with a suave tie and slicked his hair back.

© Getty Images Camila opted for a sun-kissed look

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share three children together: Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.

The pair's outing came after Camila posted a slew of sweet throwback photos to her Instagram as she reminisced about her time living in Los Angeles.

The mother-of-three captioned the post: "Texas will always be home, but LA was my beginning…the first place I lived when I came from Brasil."

© Instagram Camila posted the sweet throwback on Thursday

She added: "With all the hardest times and most beautiful times I experienced in LA and Malibu one thing I KNOW is that LA is full of strong fighters and resilient people, it will be a journey but it will be back…"

"Today I choose to share the building that the LAND of LA can provide and if so many have built and rebuilt there from scratch I seen it first hand, you all have THE RIGHT RESILIENT PEOPLE ON YOUR SIDE."

"To all the firefighters, first responders, workers on the ground, volunteers…YOU ALL ARE TRUE HEROS [sic]!" Camila concluded.