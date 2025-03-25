Angelina Jolie reveals son's secret NYC apartment and 'crash pad' for 5 siblings

Angelina Jolie's six children are growing up quickly, with her son already living across the country in a New York City apartment that once belonged to the Maria star herself.

Angelina shared a rare insight into her family life in an interview with the New York Times, explaining that the abode that she purchased as a young adult was now "inhabited" by her son.

She shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While Angelina did not specify which of her eldest sons, Maddox or Pax, lived in the apartment, she did reveal that her other children had been known to visit, turning it into a "crash pad" of sorts.

The director added that despite living in Los Angeles, she does like to come by, and often needs to give plenty of warning beforehand.

"The other day I said I was going to pop by, and he was like 'Can you just give me a day to clean?'" she recalled to the publication.

© Getty Angelina explained that her son has his own NYC apartment

"I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother," she said, before quipping, "But also, how bad is it?"

Angelina has no plans to stay in LA after her youngest children come of age, revealing that she was bound to the city due to her messy divorce.

"As soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. "I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia."

© WireImage The actress shares her children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," the 49-year-old added. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be…that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Angelina has been open about her connection to the Southeast Asian country, explaining that it is the place that feels most like home to her.

Her first visit to Cambodia was in 2001 while filming Tomb Raider, the smash hit action film.

© Pascal Le Segretain Angelina adopted Maddox from Cambodia

"I learned something about life," she said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February.

"I think about my life and the amount of things I almost didn't do, almost missed, that would've changed the course of my life. I said no to Tomb Raider when I was first called."

It was here where she met and adopted her eldest child, Maddox, sparking a deep familial love in Angelina that spurred her to adopt her daughter Zahara and her second son, Pax.

© Getty Images She revealed that Maddox stayed in Cambodia for months to learn about his culture

She directed the film First They Killed My Father after encouragement from Maddox, and he joined the project at age 15 to work as an executive producer.

She added that a major motivation for directing the film was for her son to learn "About who he is" and become "more connected to his country."

"He goes back and forth [to Cambodia] a lot, but this would be over four months of just being in the country, really reading, listening, learning and absorbing all things about his culture and country [including] the very, very dark parts," she told People.