Angelina Jolie is just like the rest of us, and she's been keeping both herself and her family safe by wearing masks and gloves while running errands in LA. The A-lister is regularly pictured out and about in her favourite grey face covering by Everlane and she's even bought the same reusable style for her children.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie's £19million home after divorce from Brad Pitt is fit for royalty

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, £11/$12, Everlane

With face masks becoming the new norm, Angelina will no doubt be glad to hear that the brand has an incredible sale with up to 50% off in both the UK and the US for a limited time only. Our advice? You better act quick – the brand's face masks are extremely popular right now and we predict a sellout.

SHOP: 17 best floral face masks that are pretty and practical

Sold in a pack of five, the 100% Human mask is made from soft and stretchy cotton and features elasticated ear loops. A covering with a cause, for every 100% Human product sold, Everlane will donate 10% to the American Civil Liberties Union, which has been fighting to protect human rights and freedoms for the past 100 years.

MORE: 25 best neck gaiters you can buy now as an alternative to cloth face masks

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celebrities wearing face masks

Throughout the pandemic, Angelina has been isolating with her six children at her home in Los Feliz, California.

In 2017, following her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress was said to have spent £19million ($25million) on the lavish property which was previously owned by legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and sits on a 2.1 acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park.

The actress has been isolating with her children at their home in Los Angeles

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home clocks in at 11,000 square feet, offering plenty of room for Angelina and her brood to relax and unwind in complete privacy. From the outdoor swimming pool with an adjoining pool house to the home gym and comfortable library as well as huge landscaped gardens for the children to play in, it's safe to say the family will never be short of entertainment!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.