Angelina Jolie reveals son's major aspirations outside of the film industry

Angelina Jolie has made it clear that her kids don't plan on following in her footsteps as an actor, whether they're opting for more behind the scenes roles in the film industry or completely avoiding the silver screen altogether.

© NBC Angelina Jolie shared the accomplishment on Jimmy Fallon

But the star couldn't contain her pride as she revealed how her son Maddox had followed in her footsteps in a way that had nothing to do with film.

"Maddox is training to be a pilot," she revealed on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, adding: "He's actually, he is a pilot now."

© Getty Images Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend the "Maria" screening

"Really?" Jimmy responded. "Of planes or helicopters? Or do they both count the same?"

© STEFANI REYNOLDS Angelina and Maddox bonded over flying

The star paused as she considered her answer, before adding: "No, they are different. Some of the licences are the same."

Angelina herself is a pilot too, as she teased that if the Tonight Show host wanted to leave right now, she could help: "I got you!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Angelina Jolie opens up about children & personal transition

Maddox was the one who actually inspired his mom to get in the cockpit, as she started flying in 2004 to impress her son.

"Every time Mad sees a plane, he's amazed," Angelina revealed to People. "If I could actually fly a plane by the time he's 4, I'll be like Superman to him."

© Pascal Le Segretain The star first learned to fly to impress Maddox when he was little

Training with an instructor, and her then-partner Brad Pitt, Angelina took her mission to become a pilot seriously.

The actress got her pilot's license in December 2004, buying a single-engine airplane in 2005. The star paid homage to her son as her tail number contains the letters "MX."

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her sons

Not only has Maddox picked up his mom's love of flying, but the 23-year-old also shares her love of film, having picked up some assistant director work. He even helped on the set of Maria, her latest film about famous soprano Maria Callas.

Having Maddox and Pax working behind the scenes was soothing for the actress, especially after more difficult scenes. According to the actress, they had done this "quite a few times."

"My boys were there, so I was very lucky that sometimes when I'd have my big emotional scenes, they'd come and bring me a tea and give me a hug," she told Extra, in reference to the particularly dark scenes she acted in.

"You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so for them to be with you when you're expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That’s usually for the shower," she told The Hollywood Reporter.