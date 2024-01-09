Heidi Klum's striking daughter Lou bares uncanny resemblance to model mom as she steps into the spotlight

With the exception of Heidi Klum and Seal's oldest daughter, Leni, the former couple's children have remained out of the spotlight.

But when Lou, 14, Johan, 16, Henry, 18 and Leni, 19, made a rare public appearance recently with their dad fans were left stunned on many levels.

Not only was their oldest son Henry, the spitting image of the "Kiss from a Rose" singer, but their youngest daughter has her mom's model good looks too.

Lou's face is rarely seen in photos as Heidi often shields the teen's face or posts photos from behind. But standing proud at The Book of Clarence' premiere in LA, next to her dad, and with her sister by her side, Lou stepped into the limelight with confidence.

She towered over her sibling and wore a pretty, strapless black dress and high heels. Her long locks were worn loose and parted down the middle and her elegant facial features were reminiscent of Heidi's.

© Getty Images Seal and his youngest daughter Lou

At 14 years old, it is unlikely Lou is looking to her future career just yet, but if she has hopes to model like Leni or Heidi, she'll have to wait.

When Leni was 12, she was first approached by a scout to kickstart a career as a model, however, Heidi wouldn't allow it.

© Getty Images Seal was reunited with all four of his children, (L-R) Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel, and Johan Samuel

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping," Leni recalled to People.

"I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Heidi never shares photos of her children's faces

It wasn't until Leni was 16 that her mom allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

"That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day," she said. "I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi's other daughter Leni is now a model

According to Heidi, Lou is passionate about dance and she's shared videos of her in the past showing off her impressive moves.

Lou turned 14 in October, and Heidi dedicated a sweet social media post to her last born which featured a throwback baby photo and a message that read: "Happy 14 th Birthday LOU. I love you with ALL that i got."

