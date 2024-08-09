Reese Witherspoon and lookalike son Deacon Phillippe share sweet moment on the red carpet

Reese Witherspoon knows how to turn any occasion into a delightful family outing, and the recent premiere of Blink Twice was no exception!

The 48-year-old actress attended the star-studded event alongside her lookalike son, Deacon Phillippe, 20, on Thursday, August 8. The evening was particularly special, as the film marks the directorial debut of her Big Little Lies co-star, Zoë Kravitz.

Reese looked effortlessly chic in a black sweetheart-neckline blouse paired with sophisticated wide-leg pants that perfectly complemented her radiant smile.

Meanwhile, Deacon opted for a more laid-back look, sporting a blue polo shirt, crisp white pants, and sneakers, exuding the relaxed yet polished vibe that suits him so well. Together, they made a stylish duo, clearly enjoying their night out..

Reese is not only a Hollywood powerhouse but also a devoted mother to three beautiful children.

© Eric Charbonneau Reese Witherspoon (L) and Deacon Reese Phillippe at Amazon MGM Studios Premiere of "Blink Twice"

In addition to Deacon, she shares her 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The stunning resemblance between Reese and her daughter Ava has often been the talk of the town, with many noting how they could easily pass as sisters. Reese is also mom to 11-year-old Tennessee James Toth, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Toth.

This isn't the first time Deacon has accompanied his famous mom to a high-profile event. Back in January, the duo made headlines when they attended the 2024 Golden Globes together.

© Eric Charbonneau Deacon Phillippe is his mom's double

Walking the red carpet at the Variety Golden Globes pre-show, Deacon charmed everyone with his down-to-earth demeanor, revealing in an interview, "This is my first Golden Globes and really my first awards show." When asked about his plans for the evening, he humorously added, "I'm following her tonight. She's the party animal, and I'm just trying to keep up."

Deacon, who is quickly making a name for himself in the music industry, has an exciting future ahead. Just last year, he released his debut album, A New Earth, in April, showcasing his impressive talent and passion for music. Earlier this year, he followed up with his latest single, Ignorance is Bliss, further solidifying his place as a rising star.

© Rodin Eckenroth Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe are so sweet together!

Reflecting on his journey, Deacon shared the inspiration behind his music, saying, "All I can say is that it came from pure love, for what I do and for the people that listen. This is a story of my life, our lives, and of love and life in general; it carries thoughts and emotions that I've accumulated, felt, observed, bottled up, and dealt with through the last 19 years of my life. This project was created in my dorm, made by three college kids with big dreams and bigger hearts."

© Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 20 Deacon with his mom, Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes

Even before his album release, Deacon had opened up about his deep passion for music in an interview with Interview magazine. He expressed his excitement for the future, saying, "All the music I've made this summer has been done digitally, for the most part. As things open up, I'm looking forward to collaborating with people I haven't met yet. I feel like the best records are made in person."

Deacon's love for music isn't just a passing hobby; it's something that runs deep in his veins, thanks to the influence of his father, Ryan Phillippe. Speaking about his dad's impact, Deacon revealed, "When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos."