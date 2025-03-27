Dua Lipa showcases sizzling bikini body on Sydney getaway following major reveal

Dua Lipa was sizzling on the beach in Sydney amid her Radical Optimism Tour, where she relaxed with her friends and soaked up the sun and sand.

The "Training Season" singer donned a navy bikini top with white edging for her day off, and pulled on a sheer sage green beach skirt with a white scalloped trim.

Her red-brown hair flowed down her back in beachy waves and she sported a pair of black sunglasses.

Dua reclined on the sand at Tamarama Beach with two friends, clearly enjoying her time off ahead of her Sydney shows. The trio then left the beach and began the famous Bondi to Bronte walk which follows the stunning Sydney coastline.

For their stroll, Dua pulled on a white tank top with 'Hardcore' written across the front and a pair of black ballet flats, showcasing her toned figure as she prepared for her next show.

The pop superstar recently completed five performances in Melbourne, where she stunned the crowd with a major reveal, bringing out two stars of the Australian music scene: Troye Sivan and Vance Joy.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Dua relaxed on the beach in Sydney

Troye and Dua duetted his smash hit song "Rush" to the delight of the crowd, while she crooned along to Vance's "Riptide".

The 29-year-old has been making the most of every spare second in Sydney, having already visited the famous Taronga Zoo, as well as enjoying another beach day clad in a blue and orange bikini with a star print.

She posted a slew of selfies to Instagram in the outfit, looking sun-kissed and glowing in her makeup-free appearance. "Kisses from Sydney…in my fave Radical Optimism bikini," she wrote in the caption.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM She has been making the most of her time in the sunny city

Known for her stunning bespoke tour outfits, Dua has donned looks by the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Valentino and Balenciaga.

She showcased her lithe figure onstage in Sydney, and many fans were left wondering how she achieved her incredible beach body.

Her intense workouts include hill sprints, bodyweight and HIIT workouts and a focus on balance, all of which come in handy during her gruelling stage performances.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM The 29-year-old enjoyed time with friends on the Bondi to Bronte walk

She aimed to "keep lean and toned and improve overall fitness being on stage," according to her former trainer, Peter MacIver, who spoke to Women's Health about her exercise habits.

In order to maintain her fitness, Dua makes sure to warm up before a workout, and spends plenty of time resting. "We'd spend 10 minutes before every session to make sure her joints and muscles were ready," Peter shared.

"For a busy individual like Dua, I suggested naps to help her body recover. If you train too much, your body won't work, so rest is a non-negotiable."

© Instagram Dua works hard for her bikini body

The 29-year-old shared with Marie Claire that her workouts needed to vary to keep her locked in and fighting fit.

"When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I'm in, whether it's yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning," she said.

"Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting," she added. "When you're on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you're going to find. That's always one way to keep it interesting."