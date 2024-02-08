Dua Lipa talks putting an end to 'bad dates' amid new romance with Callum Turner

With her award-winning music career going great guns, a raft of modelling contracts under her belt and her full acting debut hitting the big screen, you'd have thought Dua Lipa would have no trouble finding a date.

While she appears to have found love with British actor and Masters of the Air star Callum Turner now, the singer says she's had the same problems as many other women when it comes to men – so much so that her experience has inspired her new single.

WATCH: Callum Turner stars in Masters of the Air

"I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw," says Dua, 28. "The next morning, I arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over.' "And like the best day-after debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there."

Explaining the meaning of the song's title, she continues: "Although it's about that feeling when you're absolutely done with telling people – men specifically, in this case – how to date you right, it's also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. "I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in finding someone to grow with."

© Lester Cohen Dua Lipa at the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles

Dua's relationship with Callum certainly seems to be growing. Last week, they were spotted stepping out for coffee in Beverly Hills with their arms around each other and Callum, 33, was seen planting a loving kiss on Dua's head.

Rumours of the couple's romance had been swirling since they were seen together at a party for Masters of the Air, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks's new Apple TV series, in which Callum stars alongside Elvis's Austin Butler, but the pair had remained tight-lipped until now.

© Apple TV+ Austin Butler and Callum Turner in Masters of the Air

Although her love life hasn't always been plain sailing, Dua – whose previous boyfriends include Anwar Hadid, brother of models Gigi and Bella, and French film director Romain Gavras – is full of praise for the leading men in thriller Argylle, in which she plays a "badass spy" alongside Superman's Henry Cavill and WWE star John Cena, as well as West Side Story actress Ariana Debose.

The movie marks Dua's debut as a film actress – not counting her cameo in Barbie – and she's thrilled to have added another string to her bow. "This whole experience has been amazing," she says.

"I have to admit that I was surprised as well as excited to be asked to do this, but I'm grateful that Matthew [Vaughn, the film's director] had that kind of faith and belief in me.

© Mike Marsland/Getty Dua at the European Premiere of Barbie

"I had such a blast. Everyone was so supportive: Henry, John, Ariana. Everybody was so lovely and generous. I feel as though they held my hand through it all, John especially."

Fresh from performing her hit 'Dance the Night' from Barbie at Sunday's Grammys, Dua is also looking forward to performing at next month's BRIT Awards, where she has been nominated for three gongs, potentially adding to the sixth she has already won.

"Music has always been and will always be my first love," says Dua, who was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents and landed a record contract at 18 after uploading her songs to YouTube.

"There is so much love for Barbie and so much effort put into the film and the music. I love that everyone reacted to it so positively. I'm proud to be a small part of it."

© Lia Toby Dua pictured at the World Premiere of Argylle

Meanwhile, she's touring Europe in the summer and her next album, which features her new single, is due for release. "It's a pop record and it's definitely got a dancy vibe, but it's more psychedelic," she says.

"I really wanted to change up a little bit because I never want to repeat myself. I feel as though it reflects a certain time in my life. It's a very personal album. I'm so excited about it. I think I've changed a lot. I've learned a lot and grown up a lot. Writing songs and making music has gotten me through so many things in my life. Things have changed a lot but in a good way. I'm very grateful."

Interview by Sally James/Feats.

Argylle is in cinemas now. Training Season is released on 15 February.