Channing Tatum and model girlfriend show off their fit physiques in new photos

Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend Inka Williams have already coordinated their sartorial agendas this season as they stepped out in sporty ensembles.

The Blink Twice actor enjoyed a romantic stroll around West Hollywood, California, with the Australian model on Monday. However, the couple have more in common than their matching wardrobes – both possess killer physiques.

© GAMR/Khrome / BACKGRID The couple were spotted shopping in West Hollywood

The 44-year-old opted for a casual look as he donned a khaki T-shirt with a pair of baggy navy pants. The laid back ensemble was teamed with white sneakers while the actor kept a low profile as he accessorized with '90s-style black sunglasses.

Inka oozed pilates-chic in a pair of low-rise, navy yoga pants and a matching cropped tank top. The 25-year-old layered up with a leather bomber jacket and sported a pair of monochrome Salomon trainers.

The model styled her luscious, toasted-almond locks into soft waves with wispy bangs while she opted for a natural makeup look with a radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

The couple were photographed holding hands as they leisurely wandered around the area before they stopped by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s coveted fashion brand The Row.

© 42 / BACKGRID The coupe debuted their relationship at the Oscars party

Channing and his girlfriend first made their romance public when they graced the CAA's pr-Oscars party, only four months after the actor's ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz called off their engagement.

Ahead of their appearance at the Australian Grand Prix, Inka opened up about her blossoming relationship. "I feel like I'm dating the king of England… actually he's way better," she told the Herald Sun. "I am very happy".

This isn't the first time the couple have been spotted appearing loved up on a romantic date. The pair were photographed snuggled up to one another in Santa Monica last month after they enjoyed a dinner with friends at Chez Jay steakhouse.

© 4CRNS, JAVILES / BACKGRID The couple enjoyed a dinner date

The actor was seen resting his head on his girlfriend's shoulder as she gently stroked their adorable dog.

Zoë Kravitz opened up about her split in an interview with ELLE back in February. "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," she shared.

"Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

She continued: "He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He's got a lot to offer, so I'm excited for people to keep witnessing that."