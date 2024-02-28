Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson granted legal guardianship over younger brother Amari

Tristan Thompson is now the legal guardian of his younger brother Amari, a court ruling has revealed just a year after the death of their mother, Andrea, in January 2023.

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, who shares two children with Khloé Kardashian, was granted sole guardianship of the 17-year-old.

He had originally filed for full guardianship on September 8 2023, as he claimed their father, Trevor Thompson, had not been present in his younger brother's life since 2014. Tristan also claimed he was Amari's closest living family member.

© George Pimentel Tristan Thompson with his late mother Andrea and brother Amari, 2018

According to Tristan's filings at the time, Amari has been living with his older brother in Hidden Hills, California. Prior to this, they stayed with Khloé after Tristan's home suffered extreme weather damage.

The court documents, obtained by PEOPLE, said: "The Court finds that it is not in the Minor best interest to be returned to his/her parents' previous country of nationality". This would have meant Amari would be sent back to Canada, where he was born.

The court also found that "reunification" between Amari and his father was "not viable due to neglect, abandonment under California law."

© George Pimentel Tristan and his mother at the Amari Thompson Soiree, 2019

Tristan was moved to apply for guardianship as Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions that require constant care. In Tristan's filing, he noted: "Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment."

"Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs,” the document added.

© Jerritt Clark Tristan and Khloé broke up officially in 2021, but had a son via surrogate in 2022

Tristan also told the court he would like to assist Amari in the management and investment of his mother's inheritance, from which he received $103,475.

Per the court's ruling, he has been granted authority to "manage ward's finances and assets, travel with the ward within the United States of America and internationally, enrol ward in social and other extracurricular activities, decide living arrangements of the ward [and] obtain legal counsel on behalf of the ward."

Tristan's mother Andrea died on January 5, which led the NBA star to fly with Khloé to join his family along with their children, True, five, and Tatum, one.