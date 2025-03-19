Kate Hudson looks incredible in fiery bikini during beachside snap with with fiancé

Kate Hudson clearly has the holiday blues as she reminisced on her sun-soaked getaway to Glyfada, Athens, with a slew of stunning snaps.

The Running Point actress took to her Instagram Story to share a few throwback photographs from her stay at the luxury One & Only Aesthesis hotel. Kate looked sensational in a red hot bikini as she took in the rays on the golden sand beach. The fiery ensemble was teamed with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a stack of silver bracelets.

© Instagram Kate wowed in a red bikini

The star showed off her incredible physique as she lounged on the sunbed while she lifted her arm in the air to cheer her drink to the camera. Meanwhile, Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa lay on the adjacent sun lounger clad in baby pink swimming trunks. Danny also held up his glass as he smiled for the sweep photograph.

Over the image, Kate penned: "My mood the entire time @ooaesthesis."

Kate Hudson's stunning holiday snaps

© Instagram Botanical gardens The actress' adorable daughter Rani joined her parents on their lavish getaway as Kate shared a snap of her daughter roaming around the botanical gardens. Rani was dressed for the weather in a multi-colored ensemble that featured a cropped tank top and matching leggings adorned with a zig-zag pattern. Kate's daughter teamed her bold look with a pair of white, open-toe sandals. The star added: "Loved exploring with my girl."

© Instagram The Acropolis The mother-and-daughter duo were sure to visit the sites as they posed for a photo outside of the Acropolis. Rani donned a simple white T-shirt with matching shorts and sneakers while her mom oozed chic in a mesh jumpsuit embellished with gold detailing. The bandeau-style garment was paired with an oversized sun hat and a camel-toned handbag.



© Instagram Spa day After a tiring day exploring, the pair decided to relax with a pamper session at the hotel's spa. Kate posted a stunning selfie that depicted her and Rani laying on the spa's beds while they awaited their treatments. Kate wrote: "Topped it off with the perfect first mother daughter spa day."

