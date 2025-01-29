Jessica Alba suffers awkward malfunction during shenanigans on TV show - watch

Jessica Alba got up to some playful shenanigans on set while filming season three of her hit TV show Honest Renovations. The Fantastic Four star experienced an amusing mishap as she was filmed getting caught in a tiny window.

The actress ended up on her hands and knees as she attempted to climb out of the house window to enter the garden.

Despite the awkward malfunction, Jessica looked stunning in a cozy burgundy mini-dress paired with a matching cardigan. The wintery ensemble was teamed with a pair of black sheer tights and black Dr. Martin boots.

Jessica accessorized her chic outfit with a pair of silver hoops and a matching chunky necklace that featured a heart pendant, while her luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves.

© Instagram Jessica got caught in the window

The 43-year-old shared a carousel onto Instagram documenting her day on set. The post featured a snap of Jessica and her co-star Elizabeth Mathias in their dressing room ahead of filming. The pair twinned in matching grey leather overalls while their complexions oozed soft glam with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy cheek.

Another photo depicted the TV duo posing on a pavement with a mic dangling above their heads. Jessica looked sensational in a red rollneck jumper paired with light-wash jeans. The casual outfit was teamed with a pair of chunky black boots and a black belt accented with a gold buckle.

© Instagram The duo shared a behind the scenes glimpse at the new season

Meanwhile, Elizabeth teamed an emerald-green baseball jacket with a pair of dark-wash, straight-leg jeans. The look was layered over a simple white tee and paired with white sneakers.

Jessica captioned the slew of snaps: "On set shenanigans - vamos @lizzymathis @honest_renovations."

The TV series follows the hosts as they transform houses from cluttered and chaotic messes to tidy and functional spaces. However, the show doesn't only focus on stunning home renovations. The besties get candid about the pressures of parenting and open up about the chaos of family homes.

Season one of Honest Renovations first debuted on The Roku Channel in August 2023. "We are proud to have partnered with Jessica, Lizzy, and the entire production team on Honest Renovations for the past two seasons," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, to Deadline.

"Our streamers love Jessica and Lizzy’s compassionate, relatable nature, while they transform the homes of these remarkable families. We look forward to spreading the series’ life-changing impact to more families in season three."