The mom-of-three was joined by her mom Pat Gardner in the kitchen and fans were in love

Jennifer Garner's lookalike mom Pat Garner joined her daughter for a sweet recent Instagram video posted on The Adam Project star's personal account. Taking to the family's kitchen in order to film the video as part of her work as an ambassador for the company Kitchen Aid, the 51-year-old actress' mom stole the show as they baked her childhood favourite recipe chiffon pie.

In the caption of her Wednesday post, Jennifer announced that her mom was her latest guest on her "Pretend Cooking Show" as they came together to celebrate their close at home relationship and Jennifer got nostalgic for her early years living with her family. The actress, who shares three children of her own with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, began the Pretend Cooking Show series in 2017.

WATCH: Jennifer and her mom Pat prepare to get cooking

"Summertime for the Garner Girls: there was always a garden. Farmers markets were king. We ate dinner on the deck my dad built. And for dessert, we had mom's chiffon pie," Jennifer recollected on her post. "Mom's pie had an irresistible crunch:chew ratio… and the filling – peaked whipped cream with berries and/or whatever stone fruit smelled fresh at the fruit stand – absolute summer heaven."

Pat, now 85, raised Jennifer in Charleston, West Virginia, along with her two sisters: Susannah, who is the oldest of the three daughters, and Melissa, who is the youngest. The proud mom and grandmother whose full name is Patricia Ann Garner has made several prior appearances on her daughter's Instagram.

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram Jennifer and her mom appeared to be having a lovely time while cooking for her Kitchen Aid partnership

During this appearance, the two twinned in seemingly custom-made sweaters which both shared the embroidered phrase: "I'm hardly ever without buttermilk," a quote which Jennifer claimed was "made famous by Pat Garner herself."

Jennifer and Pat used a recipe for chiffon pie from a 1989 edition of Southern Living, which the Juno star revealed was well loved by showing off the stains which were present on its pages. For fans interested in getting involved and baking their own version of her childhood treat, the Hollywood star also shared the full recipe in her Instagram post.

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram The pair baking together in the home video

Pat really stole the show, with people taking to the comments to praise how much they enjoyed her and her daughter's video. "Love these two together!!" said one person in the comments of the post. "I love this with all my heart! Cooking is such a great way to connect with loved ones," another posted.

The video also succeeded in its goal to inspire others to get cooking. "Wow. It will be made tomorrow in Brazil. Thanks," said one fan, while another added: "Thanks for the inspiration! I made this today. Can’t wait for my kids to try it tomorrow!"

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram The actress throwing away the some scrap strawberries

Other insights which followers enjoyed receiving from the video were details such as how the family rolling pin was one of the only items Pat owns which used to belong to her own mother, and Jennifer revealing that the family has only ever owned one colander due to its successful strength.

The Last Thing He Told Me star also revealed that her mom's composting method was a little unconventional. While standing in her family's large looking garden, she threw some leftover strawberry heads into some trees beyond yelling "Enjoy," before clarifying they were: "For the bears," rather nonchalantly.