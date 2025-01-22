Ella Bleu Travolta has tugged on the heartstrings of her fans with her latest social media post, which highlighted the devastating impact of the Los Angeles fires on the city's animal population.

John Travolta's daughter took to Instagram to repost a heartbreaking video from photographer Albert Harris, who stopped by the Best Friends Animal Society adoption center to showcase the myriad of animals yet to find a home.

"POV: you're meeting dogs that are affected by the LA wildfires. They have zero applications," the text over the video read.

WATCH: Ella Travolta shares heartbreaking video as she uses her platform for good cause

Albert proceeded to visit the dogs in the shelter who had been abandoned or surrendered during the wildfires and had no hope of being adopted due to the lack of applications.

"As of 1/18 these animals who have been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires have ZERO applications at the shelter," read the caption.

"Unfortunately these babies have been overlooked for younger animals as the days go by. And it's starting to wane on them. They watch their kennel mates get adopted while they do whatever it takes to get some sort of attention and for the chance to be loved."

© Getty Images Ella reshared a video of animals in need of adoption in the wake of the LA wildfires

He continued: "We HAVE the power to get them seen & they are depending on YOU to get a home so they can spend it in a warm home instead of a kennel. Together we can make it happen. You know what to do. While 2025 started off rough for them we can change that for them. You know what to do."

For Ella, who grew up in California, this cause would be close to her heart.

The wildfires have burned across tens of thousands of acres since January 7, decimating over 12,000 buildings and claiming the lives of 28 people.

© Instagram The wildfires have claimed 28 lives

A slew of celebrities have had their homes destroyed by the fires, including Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Mandy Moore, Anthony Hopkins and Tina Knowles.

While the people of LA slowly piece their lives back together in the wake of the destruction and deal with the lingering grief of the disaster, many have come together to raise funds for those struggling to rebuild, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Garner and Kim Kardashian.

© Variety via Getty Images People were forced to abandon or surrender their pets as they fled the destruction

Ella is no stranger to grief, having lost her brother, Jett, when he was just 16 years old; she also suffered the loss of her mother, Kelly Preston, in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

The 24-year-old released the single 'Little Bird' from her EP in September 2024, honoring her mother and the deep well of grief she felt after her passing.

© Gisela Schober Ella lost her mother in 2020 to breast cancer

"It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general," she told People of the song's deeper meaning.

"I grew up very much so in the public eye," she continued. "And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone. There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that."