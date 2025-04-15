Jane McDonald rocks daring skinny jeans for major announcement

Jane McDonald regularly thrills her fans, whether she's showcasing her latest globetrotting adventures or gearing people up for more music.

However, on Tuesday, the 62-year-old surprised fans with her latest announcement, as the star made a glamorous appearance to open up a new diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital in her home town of Wakefield. Jane's late fiance, Eddie Rothe, died at Wakefield Hospice in 2021, which is close to the hospital.

© Instagram Jane has a personal connection to the hospital

The star looked flawless as she served executive realness in an all-black outfit that consisted of a blazer, a buttoned-up blouse and a striking pair of skinny jeans.

Jane also added a pretty pearl necklace, that carried a black heart, to finish off her look. Her hair was styled in a bouncy blow-dry while her beauty was highlighted with her natural makeup.

© Instagram The star opened up the new centre

In her caption, she said: "I had a wonderful day opening the MRI diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital. Felt very proud and humbled to be amongst the people who made this happen. Congratulations to you all."

Fans were quick to react to Jane's incredible news, as one enthused: "Deserve a Damehood," and a second added: "Lady Mayoress McDonald. Icon!" A third posted: "Queen Jane always."

Recent announcement

Jane thrilled fans last month when the Let the Light In singer revealed that she would be returning to host the British Soap Awards following a one-year hiatus.

The post's caption read: "The British Soap Awards are back! And who better to host than the fabulous Jane McDonald! More details coming soon!"

© Instagram Jane looked so glam in her chic outfit

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. "This deserves an award in itself," quipped one, while a second commented: "Jane was incredible last time! Glad she is hosting again," and a third chimed in: "Fantastic, our national treasure."

On returning to host for a second time, Jane told the Radio Times: "I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.

© Anthony Devlin Jane hosted the Soap Awards in 2023

"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

Love of soaps

Jane has long been open about her love of soap operas, and speaking to HELLO! last year about hosting the awards show, she said: "It's a celebration, it's not just a TV show. It's a celebration of all those amazing actors who are in our homes every night, who put their hearts into everything.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane spoke about her love of soaps

"I think they are the hardest working people in the business. Yes, I was invited to the party, but I loved it because I'm passionate about the show."

When probed on the possibility of a cameo on a soap, she shared: "I've been asked several times. I should really go on Emmerdale because I've got my own room in that B&B."