Jane McDonald leaves fans concerned following major announcement

Jane McDonald left her fans concerned on Thursday as the former Loose Women presenter revealed that she had travelled somewhere incredibly cold.

Although the 61-year-old didn't reveal where she was, in the snap, Jane was seen standing on a snowy plateau with a few icebergs visible behind her. Thankfully, the popular travel presenter had wrapped up warm for the occasion, seen in an all-black thermal outfit, which included snow boots and a thick, fluffy coat.

In her caption, Jane joked: "Glad I bought my thermals!" adding a frozen emoji at the end. However, her appearance in the snowy location sparked concern amongst her dedicated fanbase.

One said: "So cold, Jane [must be] freezing," while a second added: "Holy [expletive], keep away from polar bears," and a third posted: "Oooo Jane, get out of the cold."

© Instagram Jane was out in the ice for her latest adventure

However, plenty of others shared their excitement that Jane might be filming a new travel series, one that could potentially take place around Antarctica.

Jane's teasing of her next adventure comes shortly after the star confirmed that she would be returning to host the British Soap Awards.

© Anthony Devlin Jane will be returning to host the British Soap Awards

Alongside an image of the presenter hosting the 2023 British Soap Awards, a caption read: "The British Soap Awards are back! And who better to host than the fabulous Jane McDonald! More details coming soon!"

On returning to host for a second time, Jane said, as per the Radio Times: "I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.

© Instagram The star is known for her travel shows

"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

The star hosted the show in 2023, stepping in for presenter Phillip Schofield following his exit from This Morning and ITV.

© Dave Benett The presenter has a dedicated fanbase

Jane said in a statement at the time: "Oh my god… everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders, and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true.

"I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can't wait!"