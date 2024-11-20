Matthew McConaughey reveals real reason for 1,300-mile family move

Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's household names, but did you know that he moved off-grid to revamp his career?

The actor, who shares three children with his wife Camila Alves, relocated his entire family from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2010 and he has only just revealed his reasoning behind the shock move.

Speaking on Nick Kyrgios' podcast, Good Trouble, Matthew reminisced about his illustrious career and revealed that he moved his wife and children, Levi, now 16, Vida, now 14, and Livingston, now 11, to take his acting career in a new direction.

"I went down there, and I made a pact with my wife and said, 'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do'," he revealed.

"When I was rolling off the rom coms. And I was the rom-com dude, man. That was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working. But the lane was... I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, no, no, no, no, no McConaughey. Hollywood said no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there."

He firmly said: "I didn't want to. So, since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing."

Matthew has also told the Today show, "This has always been home," when talking about Texas. " I wanted them to have what I grew up around," said the star, who was born in Uvalde, Texas.

What has Camila Alves said about life in Texas?

Speaking about the decision to move, she has said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

What is Matthew McConaughey's house like?

The family resides in a mega 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion which boasts eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a separate guest house, and seven boat slips near a lake. The glimpses fans have had inside show it has incredible natural light thanks to large windows and the interiors are kept neutral.

Elon Musk, Emma Stone and Sandra Bullock all also own properties in Texas.