Inside Louis Theroux's famous family including lookalike TV star brother Marcel

Louis Theroux is a household name across the nation thanks to his illustrious broadcasting career. The journalist is known for his documentaries with the BBC, in which he delves into captivating and sometimes controversial topics.

But did you know that Louis isn't the only famous face in his family? Find out more below…

WATCH: All you need to know about Louis Theroux in 60 seconds

Who is Louis Theroux's brother?

Louis' older brother is writer and TV presenter Marcel Theroux. The broadcaster was born in Kampala, Uganda, where his American father, Paul Theroux, was teaching at Makerere University. The family spent two years in Singapore before eventually settling down in Wandsworth, London.

Like his brother, Marcel, 55, is known for his documentary work and has presented a number of editions of Channel 4's Undocumented World. He's also fronted other documentary programmes, including The End of the World as We Know It and Death of a Nation.

© ITV Louis' brother is broadcaster Marcel Theroux

Marcel is set to front ITV's new true crime documentary on Monday night. The Playboy Bunny Murder will see the journalist investigate a set of disturbing murders of young women that have remained unsolved since the 1970s.

The synopsis reads: "The journalist and filmmaker’s long-standing interest in the brutal murders, which shocked the London he grew up in, led him to return to the killings of Eve Stratford, a Playboy Bunny who aspired to be a famous model, Lynda Farrow, a croupier with years of experience working in nighttime London, and Lynne Weedon, a schoolgirl whose whole life lay ahead of her."

© ITV Marcel Theroux presents ITV's new documentary, The Playboy Bunny Murder

The two-parter features exclusive interviews with friends, colleagues and relatives of the victims who provide an "intimate insight into their lives and personalities as well as archive material from the time".

MORE: 23 best crime shows to watch on Netflix

Marcel is also known for being a novelist. His works include A Stranger in The Earth and The Confessions of Mycroft Holmes: A Paper Chase.

The broadcaster has also worked in television news in New York City and Boston.

Louis Theroux's famous father

Louis' father is travel writer and novelist Paul Theroux, who is perhaps best known for his travelogue The Great Railway Bazaar, which was released in 1975. From there, he went on to publish a number of other travel books. For example, he documented his train journey from Boston to Argentina in The Old Patagonian Express, and his kayaking excursion in the South Pacific in The Happy Isles of Oceania.

Some of his fiction novels have also been adapted for the screen, including his 1981 book, The Mosquito Coast, which was made into a film in 1986 and an Apple TV+ series in 2021.

Two of Paul's brothers, Alexander Theroux and Peter Theroux, are also well-respected authors.

© Shutterstock Paul Theroux in 2001

Louis Theroux's famous cousin

Louis is related to Hollywood actor Justin Theroux, who is perhaps best recognised for his roles in Mulholland Drive and The Girl on the Train, as well as for his two-year marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

READ: Jennifer Aniston's love life and relationships explained as ex Justin Theroux gets serious with new girlfriend

The 52-year-old also starred in Apple TV+'s adaptation of his uncle's book, The Mosquito Coast. More recently, he led the cast in HBO's satirical political miniseries, White House Plumbers.

© Getty Images Justin was married to Jennifer Aniston for two years

Justin's father is lawyer Eugene Theroux, who is the brother of Paul.