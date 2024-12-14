Carrie Johnson's son Wilfred has wild hair in special photos from 'rare' mother-son outing

Carrie Johnson is a busy mother of three, but on Friday, the former media rep took some time to have a special "one-on-one" day with her eldest son, Wilfred.

The 36-year-old shares three children with her ex-Prime Minister husband, Boris Johnson: Wilfred 'Wilf', four; Romy, three; and one-year-old Frankie. Taking to her Instagram account, Carrie shared a slew of wonderful snaps from her special day out with her eldest.

© Instagram Carrie and Johnson spent a fun day up in London!

Alongside the first image, which showed her eldest's wild blonde hair in full force, she penned: "V rarely get to spend one-on-one time with my older two but today Wilf and I are having a fun day just the two of us," alongside a smiley emoji covered in love hearts.

The pair enjoyed what looked to be a delightful day at the Natural History Museum, where the little one was pictured alongside a number of incredible fossils and dinosaur figures.

© Instagram The pair went to the Natural History Museum

One snap from their fun day out showed Wilfred pointing in delight at two red fire engines, something Carrie has previously revealed he loves.

After their trip to the museum, Wilfred was treated to a delicious-looking pink-iced doughnut from Doughnut Time.

© Instagram The four-year-old enjoyed a delicious doughnut

Whilst walking past a bookshop, Carrie photographed her son pointing at his dad Boris Johnson's new book, which was being displayed in the window.

© Instagram Wilfred spotted two fire engines

When Carrie and Wilfred are not enjoying fun days out, they are at home at their incredible Grade II-listed house, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire.

© Instagram The four-year-old enjoyed a delicious doughnut

Last week, Carrie's middle child, Romy, celebrated her third birthday with an incredible Frozen-themed party.

Sweet snaps from the day showed Romy having a lovely time with her friends and siblings. One adorable brother-sister moment saw Wilfred hand-in-hand with his younger sister, who was wearing an Elsa dress.

The special day also featured an incredible Frozen-themed cake, which was adorned with the birthday girl's name and covered in decorations of Princess Anna, Princess Elsa, and the snowman Olaf.