Kendall Jenner's tooth mishap captured in new viral video

Not even Kendall Jenner is spared from last-minute mishaps – the supermodel chipped her tooth just before a major event on Monday.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video of the moment Kendall realized she had chipped one of her front teeth on an airplane. "Did my nail just come off or was it your tooth," asked Kylie in hysterics.

© @kyliejenner The Jenner sisters attended the Knicks game

"Bitch you're not going to the Knicks game today," she added.

The 29-year-old couldn't contain her laughter as she held the tiny piece of her chipped tooth in her hand. In the video, Kendall donned a simple gray cropped T-shirt with a pair of black sweatpants. The model's dark locks were left down in soft waves while her complexion was left radiant and makeup free.

© Instagram Kendall chipped her tooth before the match

Kylie then proceeded to film her sister's teeth to show her fans where they had chipped.

The star's followers flocked to the comments section to share their amusement at the video. One social media user penned: "Noooo Kendall, your tooth poor Kenny."

Another fan added: "Kendall’s tooth."

© Instagram Kylie posted a photo of Kendall of Instagram

The incident occurred just before the sisters attended the New York Knicks playoff game. The Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 121-113 in Game 4 of the NBA East Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Kendall and Kylie coordinated the sartorial agendas for the event as they both wowed in matching leather ensembles. The sister's twinned in black buttery leather pants and baseball caps while Kylie opted for a black tank top and Kendall a white tank top.

Both sisters accessorized with statement jewelry while their dark locks were styled into soft waves. In her Instagram carousel, Kylie also posted a close-up photograph of Kendall sucking on a lollipop while courtside.

Timothée Chalamet

The pair were also joined by the makeup mogul's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The actor donned a long-sleeve black shirt under a Knicks jersey. The look was teamed with black basketball shorts, a silver chain, and Timberland boots.

© WireImage Kylie and Timothée matched in all-black for the occasion

The couple's outing came days after they made their red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. Kylie looked sensational in a black gown from Schiaparelli‘s fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection. The dress featured a scooped neckline, thin straps, and a threaded print embossed with the brand's signature.

Kendall's teeth

Last year, fans speculated that the supermodel got veneers after she debuted a fresh set of gnashers on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. Kendall is known for the pearly white smile and has even previously partnered with Moon Oral Beauty to promote their teeth whitening products.