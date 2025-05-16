Nadia Conners breaks silence on husband Walton Goggins' relationship with Aimee Lou Woods

While Walton Goggins has been commanding the big screen for over a decade, behind the scenes, his wife, Nadia Conners, is quietly carving out her own path in Hollywood.

The director, best known for her acclaimed films The Uninvited and The 11th Hour, has collaborated with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Leonardo DiCaprio. Beyond the spotlight, she’s also devoted to raising her 14-year-old son, Augustus, and has bravely overcome postpartum depression.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2011

In an interview with HELLO!, Nadia opened up about collaborating with her husband on set, navigating the journey of motherhood, and addressing the affair whispers surrounding her marriage.

Relationship speculation

© Getty Images Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins both starred in The White Lotus

It is the longevity and loyalty of her marriage that has helped Nadia ignore the whispers around Walton's speculated affair with his The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood. "It’s odd to see it, but it’s an indication of how much people were invested in the fictional characters. I take it as a sign that he’s become quite popular," she said.

© Getty Images The pair dated for nearly six years

The Uninvited

Despite the allusions to her personal life, Nadia's 2024 film The Uninvited is not an autobiographical take on her 20-year relationship. The director cast her husband as the leading man, Sammy – a drug addict and unsupportive partner.

"Walton was reading through the script with me at home and I was like: 'Oh my God.' What he brings to the character, it was sharp, almost killer energy,” she shared.

© Getty Images Nadia cast her husband in her movie

"I wrote it about a marriage, but not my marriage, which concerned him – he was like: 'But I’m not this guy.’ It was really important for him to say that he was not this guy. I said: ‘I know, but you’re a great actor, so you can pretend.'"

Motherhood

The film also addresses the demands of motherhood through Rose, played by Elizabeth Reaser. Nadia shared that she struggled with her emotions after welcoming her son in 2011. "It’s still a taboo subject, and the truth is, I did find it hard. I had post-partum [depression], my husband was working long hours and I volunteered to look after our child without us realising what the long-term effects on me would be," she said.

© Getty Images The couple share a 14-year-old son

"Los Angeles is very spread out and you spend a lot of time in your car, so it’s easy to spend days at home alone with your child.

"I'm half-Egyptian and you don’t see that there. The mothers are never alone; there are always aunts and uncles, grandparents and cousins around to help and support. We were never meant to do it alone."