Hailey Bieber addresses big family move away from LA

Despite the whispers that the Biebers were planning a move out of the country, Hailey Bieber has made it clear she has no intention of leaving Los Angeles.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Rhode founder opened up about the speculation surrounding her family life, shared details of her birth story, and reflected on the joys of motherhood.

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID The couple reside in the gated community of Beverly Park

When asked whether she was planning a big family move away from the West Coast, Hailey responded that she had "read that one". "There’s a new headline every two days that makes no sense," she told the magazine.

"There’s no leaving LA for us," she shared. "We love it here."

© Instagram Sun spot in Hailey's home

The Biebers reside in a sprawling $25.8 million mansion in the gated community of Beverly Park. The '80s-built property boasts 11,145 square feet on 2.5 acres and received a swanky upgrade courtesy of a Dubai developer.

"I’m a cozy person. Our house is my element, and my sanctuary. It’s where my heart is, for sure," she added.

The stylish abode features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and an expansive suite decked with a chrome tub sat beneath a crystal chandelier. The luxury doesn't end there – Hailey and Justin installed floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook their full-scale tennis court, infinity pool, and grand loggia.

© Instagram Hailey's bedroom

The two-story hallway leads to a dreamy living room adorned with a cozy fireplace and the couples' marble decked kitchen that serves as the backdrop to Hailey's YouTube series What's in my Kitchen?.

The modern farmhouse was acquired by the couple back in 2021 and now serves as the haven where they are raising their nine months old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Birth story

Hailey gave the publication an insight into her pregnancy journey and birth story which she described as the "hardest thing I've ever done". "The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions," she shared.

"There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally."

© Instagram Mother's Day 2025 photo shared by Hailey Bieber with her son Jack Blues

The 28-year-old began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks and was induced with Pitocin to bring about her contractions. A Foley balloon was inserted into her uterus and inflated with saline to dilate the cervix.

"That shit was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she explained.

© Instagram Hailey and Jack in the sunshine

Following an 18-hour labour, Hailey welcomed her little bundle of joy on August 22, 2024.

Hailey also suffered with postpartum hemorrhage, which she recounted as "a little bit scary". "I trust my doctor with my life," she said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

Despite her painful labour, the Rhode founder is still keen to have at least one more baby, but plans to take it "a kid at a time".