WATCH Justin Bieber's special poolside surprise for Hailey on milestone day

Justin Bieber pulled out all the stops for his wife Hailey Bieber to celebrate her first Mother's Day. The singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of a band of Spanish musicians singing for his wife.

The musicians performed in front of the couple’s breathtaking swimming pool, framed by a majestic mountain backdrop. Hailey and Justin sat at a neutral-toned outdoor dining table adorned with pink flowers and white candles that created a serene and romantic setting.

The video came after Justin posted a carousel of photographs in tribute of his wife's special day. The first snap depicted Hailey posing in a pair of denim, wide-leg jeans and a red crop top in the couple's living room. The pair's son, Jack Blues Bieber, could be seen in the photo dressed in an adorable yellow top. The singer captioned the post: "Best mommy day gurlie."

© Instagram Hailey has one son

Hailey's post

The Rhode founder took to her own Instagram to usher in her first Mother's Day celebrations. The first black-and-white photograph captured Hailey's feet resting next to her son's tiny toes.

© Instagram Hailey celebrated her first Mother's Day

Hailey also included a few throwback pictures of her pregnancy. One snap was a mirror selfie of the 28-year-old dressed in a red and white striped T-shirt and a pair of denim jeans while she showed off her blossoming baby bump.

© Instagram The Rhode founder shared a throwback pregnancy photo

The skincare mogul proved she has fashion mom status and she shared a photo of her pushing a sleek black stroller dressed in a pair of black capri pants and kitten heels. Hailey turned back at the camera with a beaming smile and gave a thumbs up.

Motherhood

Hailey, who welcomed her son in August 2024 with her husband Justin Bieber, has opened up about motherhood and the changes it has brought with it. During an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her pal Hannah Berner, Hailey discussed spending the evening away from her son.

© Instagram Hailey is a fashionable mom

"As a mother now on the red carpet, how does it change your perspective on all these crazy events, having something to ground you?" asked Hannah.

Hailey responded: "Well, you're just thinking about such different things now. I'm going to be inside checking my baby monitor non-stop."

Jack Blues

© Instagram Jack Blues Bieber is growing up fast

The couple's son has grown up so much in the last few months and even has a full head of golden-hued locks. Justin shared a snap of himself kneeling on a white towel, gently kissing his son, while Jack's small hands gripped his father's head. Jack's fine strands appeared slightly blonder than his father's in the sunlight.