Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, 72, shares glamorous pictures of lookalike daughter for special occasion

Wonder Women! Lynda Carter has shared gorgeous new pictures of her daughter Jessica, 33, who has released her debut album.

In the pictures, Jessica is the spitting image of her mother, who starred as the titular hero in the 1970s series Wonder Woman, with a big smile on their faces as they pose side stage, while a second picture had them laughing at each other.

A third picture had Lynda sitting in front of Jessica, with the pair both stretching their arms out wide.

© Lynda Carter Lynda Carter and daughter Jessica pose side of stage

"Today’s the day, baby girl. You were born to sing. Keep flying higher, my star," Lynda captioned the carousel of pictures.

"AFTERMATH, the first full-length album from the incredible @jessica.carter.altman, is now available on @applemusic, @spotify, or wherever you get your music."

Jessica also posted news of the release, writing: "My debut album, #AFTERMATH, is available NOW. Every song is deeply personal.

"Thank you to my amazing team for making this possible. I hope you enjoy every bit of my heart poured into this album."

© ROBYN BECK Lynda attends her star unveiling ceremony with husband, Robert and their children, Jessica and James on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, April 3, 2018

Lynda welcomed Jessica with her late husband Robert Altman in 1990; they also welcomed a son James in 1987. Jessica attended law school at the University of Michigan, and wed her husband Ross Ulrich, a maxillofacial surgeon, in May 2023.

"I have always hoped my children would find the kind of true love that I did. When Jessica met Ross, that wish came true. I love you both so much. Congratulations," Lynda shared two weeks later.

Robert sadly passed away in 2021, and last year Lynda spoke about her ongoing grief.

"He was the great love of my life," she told People magazine.

© Ron Galella Lynda and Robert in 1983 at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California

"There's so much of my day-to-day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh, Robert will know,'" she continued, sharing that she had written a song, a poignant tribute, to her husband.

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she expressed.