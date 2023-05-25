Who are Khloé Kardashian's kids?

The media personality shot to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian is a devoted mother-of-two. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her daughter True and her son Tatum with her on-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the TV star's family life both on and off the screen. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Khloé's adorable brood…

When did Khloé announce her first pregnancy?

Khloé shared news of her pregnancy in December 2017 with a stunning black and white photo. In the image, Tristan could be seen sweetly cradling his partner's bare baby bump.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she wrote alongside the snap. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"

She continued: "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"

When was True born?

True was born on 12 April 2018 weighing in at 6lbs 13 oz. During the birth, Khloé, 38, was reportedly surrounded by her mum Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney, her best friend Malika and her partner, Tristan Thompson, 32.

The joyous baby news was somewhat overshadowed by her partner's alleged cheating scandal. Just a few days before Khloé welcomed True, photos and footage emerged of Tristan seemingly being intimate with a mystery woman while on a night out in New York City.

One month after welcoming little True, Khloé delighted her Instagram followers with a precious video of her baby to celebrate one month since her birth. In the clip, she could be heard saying: "Happy one month old mama. I love you pretty girl."

Khloe shares adorable updates on Instagram

The star's fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "She's perfect! What a beauty! Those eyes," while a second agreed: "She is STUNNING OMG!!!!!"

Khloé shares adorable updates of her daughter on Instagram. The tot is turning into a mini fashionista and is frequently spotted wearing a plethora of stylish outfits.

In honour of True's fourth birthday, Khloe penned a gushy tribute. She shared a carousel of incredible balloon photos – and it looks like her tot had an absolute blast!

"I blinked and you are 4! Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!!" she noted in her caption.

"I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True.

"My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate."

Why did Khloé name her True?

True is a family name. Khloé's mother Kris made the surprising revelation in a sweet social media update.

She explained: "I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton… my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton…so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family."

When was Tatum born?

Khloé welcomed her son Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. A representative confirmed the news to Page Six, sharing a statement which read: "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

HELLO! understands that their second baby was conceived via surrogacy before Khloé learnt about Tristan's dalliance with Maralee Nichols.

The professional basketball player welcomed a baby boy called Theo with the fitness model in December 2021. According to TMZ, Maralee has been granted sole custody of their son.

When did Khloé reveal her son's name?

After teasing her son's name for ten months, Khloé confirmed the name of her second child on the first episode of season three of The Kardashians. She revealed his moniker in a dramatic segment featuring one of the show's producers.

"We're gonna break some news right here," exclaimed a producer, to which Khloé responded: "Oh God, what are we breaking?"

When asked about her son's name, Khloé revealed: "His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True. Naming a human is really hard."

