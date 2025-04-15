Travis Barker's son offers update on relationship with baby brother Rocky after refusing to hold him

Landon Barker has come a long way since he refused to hold his baby brother, Rocky, following his birth in November 2023.

Travis Barker's son revealed that he has formed a close bond with his baby brother – whose mom is Kourtney Kardashian – now that Rocky is a little older.

The 21-year-old musician is over his fears and revealed that he has finally embraced his little brother.

© Getty Images Landon has finally held his baby brother

"I've held Baby Rocky," he told E! News. "I love Baby Rocky now."

Landon admitted that Rocky is now "the size" where he feels more comfortable holding him after getting over his "weird fear" that Rocky was "so fragile".

"He's a little bit bigger now, so I feel very comfortable holding him now," he shared.

Landon and Rocky have formed such a good relationship that his baby brother has his own nickname for him now, calling his big brother 'Don'.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky was born in November 2023

Admitting watching Rocky grow is "so amazing", Landon added: "It's just such pure energy and it really will put a smile on your face whenever."

Last November, Landon revealed that he had yet to hold his then three-month-old sibling because of his "baby fear".

"OK, let me get down deep into it," he said at the time. "I'm a little bit scared of babies."

© Getty Images Landon was afraid to hold his baby brother after his birth

"I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying? I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though."

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky on November 4, marking their first child together. However, both parents have children from previous relationships.

Kourtney shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, with her ex Scott Disick. Travis is dad to Alabama Barker, 19, and Atiana De La Hoya, 26.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney have seven kids between them

The birth of Rocky was surrounded by dramatic circumstances, with Kourtney undergoing what she described as "urgent fetal surgery".

Between August and September 2023, Kourtney was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery while she was still pregnant with Rocky.

© Instagram Kourtney has to have emergency fetal surgery before Rocky's birth

She and Travis kept off social media for a while amid reports of something going wrong with the pregnancy, with Kourtney eventually returning to share the news of the surgery in early September.

Kourtney opened up about what led to the surgery in an episode of The Kardashians. "We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby. And Travis was about to leave for tour."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: travis Barker shares glimpse inside family life with Kourtney Kardashian

She continued: "The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists. I had to go in for fetal surgery, in which they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

The Poosh founder stated that the "timing of it was miraculous," and mentioned how she was "so grateful for how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped to make the best decisions that really saved our baby."