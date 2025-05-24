Nicole Kidman reveals biggest regret over her natural hair following wig malfunction

From her natural red corkscrew curls to sleek blonde bombshell waves, Nicole Kidman has never been afraid to reinvent her look through bold hair transformations.

However, her ever-evolving hairstyles haven’t come without a few moments of regret. In a new interview with Allure, the 57-year-old reflected on her relationship with her natural curls. "Why did I straighten my hair?" she admitted, after being shown a series of throwback photographs from the film Days of Thunder.

"I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn’t that crazy?"

"'So for all the little girls out there – embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair," she added.

Despite decades of dye jobs and straightening treatments, Nicole revealed that her natural ringlets are still very much intact. "I can do that to my hair still,' she said. "But it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product."

© Corbis via Getty Images Nicole Kidman suffers hair malfunction at Cannes

In recent months, Nicole has favoured wearing wigs to switch up her hairstyles. However, despite admitting that she enjoys "changing [her] hair" with the use of headpieces, it hasn't come without its challenges. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Nicole suffered a wig mishap when the mesh cap of her wig peeked through as she graced the red carpet.

Nevertheless, Nicole looked sensational in a semi-sheer red gown that nodded to her Moulin Rouge days. The Balenciaga number featured a sleeveless, turtleneck design adorned with floral lace.

© Getty Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga

The star was honored with the prestigious Women in Motion Award, which recognized her significant contributions to cinema and her advocacy for female representation in the film industry.

Nicole's previous comments on her hair

This isn't the first time the actress has gotten candid about her locks. In an interview with the BBC, Nicole addressed the topic of her natural red hair. "I was very tall and very pale. I had red, curly hair and I was covered in freckles.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman in '90s

"I think my sense of belonging, in terms of belonging to the cool kids, wasn’t there. Primarily being an introvert, I’ve subsequently found out, there was an innate shyness, but there was something I could do and that was act… That became the place that I felt comfortable."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose

Nicole told Vogue in 2014 that she now embraces her natural curls to set a positive standard for her daughters. "I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild," she said.

"It’s taken me 40-something years, but I [now] embrace the curl."