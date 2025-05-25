Eva Mendes turns heads in slinky red dress as she gives glimpse of family dynamics

Eva Mendes' Memorial Day Weekend appeared to be full of dancing and good fashion moments.

Over the weekend, the Hitch actress took to Instagram and shared a round of stunning photos of herself, along with insight of how she likes to bond with her daughters.

Though the doting mom has largely retired from acting, she frequently shares candid updates on social media. She has been with Ryan Gosling since 2012, after they fell in love on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, and they share two daughters, Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, nine.

© Instagram Eva shared a round of photos from her MDW

In her latest photos, Eva appears wearing a deep red dress with white floral motifs throughout, and she has her auburn hair styled into a tousled blow-out.

She also included an infographic that listed "family rituals to increase connection," among them family walks after dinner, living room forts on rainy days, compliment circles, and impromptu dance party breaks.

"One of my personal fave family activities is an impromptu dance break," Eva then shared in her caption, adding: "Gracias @biglifejournal for these reminders/suggestions. I'm sure I'll be using a lot of them this long weekend. Comment with any ideas you may have. I'll share if you do."

© Instagram The former actress stunned in red

"Lotsa love," she concluded, alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Beautiful life rituals," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful beautiful beautiful," and: "So very beautiful," as well as: "You are gorgeous as always."

© Getty Images She has been with Ryan since 2012

Eva and Ryan, who have never addressed whether they are married, have always been notoriously private, and have not made any public red carpet appearances together since a handful of ones promoting The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012.

They did however make a rare exception last summer for the Olympics in Paris, which marked not only their first major public appearance together in at least ten years, but also their daughters' first ever public appearance.

© Getty Images They share two daughters

Though the family typically moves together whenever Ryan is shooting a new project on location — he has said he tries to only do a project a year because of it — they are largely based outside of Los Angeles, around Santa Barbara County.

Ryan, in an interview with GQ in 2023, opened up about the family's low-key lifestyle, and explained that he and Eva's domestic life features no hired nannies — Eva's mom being the go-to babysitter — and that they spend most of their time at home.