GMA's Lara Spencer unveils 'dream come true' family adventure away from home — photos

Lara Spencer is enjoying the trip of a lifetime.

The Good Morning America anchor is currently traveling through South Africa with her husband Richard McVey, who she has been married to since 2018.

And in between safari drives to the bush and marveling at the variety of animals, the ABC mainstay has delighted fans with a glimpse into her "dream come true" vacation.

© Instagram Lara shared a glimpse of her South African safari

Lara took to Instagram over the long holiday weekend and shared a round up of photos and videos from her trip, starting off with a snap of her giving her back to the camera, standing behind a tree as she looked towards a group of animals.

She further shared impossibly close-up photos and videos of rhinoceros, leopards, lion cubs, and elephants.

Lara also included a glimpse of the incredible amenities, including dinner out in the wild and a bar set-up right on their safari car.

© Instagram The anchor is on the trip with her husband

She then shared in her caption: "Taking a walking safari [through] the bush to see the rhino (from a safe distance for sure!!) as we learned about conservation efforts to protect these majestic creatures; then a closer look from the safety of a truck!"

"Wow — two leopards in one morning and so many babies!!! Mama lions [with] cubs and an appearance by dad! Precious baby rhino, baby elephant, baby giraffe and baby zebra as well! And all with my own babies — what a gift! We even saw a baby hippo hiding next to her mama at the watering hole," she further recounted, seemingly revealing that her kids, Duff, 23, and Kat, 20, are on the trip as well.

© Instagram Her son and daughter are also with her

"South African master guide and spotter Nic and Bennett treating us to the perfect sundowner, and dinner and dancing in the bush including some of the moves I have learned at gma :) #bucketlist dream come true," she concluded.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Such an incredibly special experience," as others followed suit with: "Wow! Enjoy," and: "Wow, what an experience that must have been! Beautiful photos. Thank you for sharing!" as well as: "What a beautiful adventure!"

© Instagram Her son Duff just graduated from college

Lara shares her two kids with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, a former CNN reporter who she was married to from 2000 to 2015. When she's not traveling or in the GMA studio, the doting mom lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she met on a blind date, and who she married in Vail, Colorado in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs.

She first joined the Good Morning America family in 1999, although left in 2004 to pursue other ventures. She returned in 2011 and has been there ever since. She has also written two books, I Brake for Yard Sales and Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms with Vintage Treasures, plus she owns her own production company, DuffKat Media.