GMA's Lara Spencer makes staggering change to luxe Connecticut home - see unbelievable makeover

The TV host and her husband Rick McVey have a stunning property

Lara Spencer's beautiful family home has just had a makeover we weren't expecting.

The Good Morning America host revealed what she had been up to over the weekend and it appears she's transformed a section of her expansive home into a golf putting green.

Taking the Instagram, Lara added a series of snapshots of her and her husband, Rick McVey, getting into the swing of things with some putting practice with friends.

The lawn had been mowed and a mini golf course had been created, complete with a bunker. The green looked to have been made directly behind her stunning Connecticut home, which looked as immaculate as always.

© Instagram/Lara Spencer Lara created a putting green in her back yard

Lara - who flashed her abs in a tight, cropped top and lycra mini skirt wrote: "Slide right for proof- #golf US Open this is not! (But it sure is fun!). Happy Fathers Day everyone!"

Fans commented on the photos of them and wrote: "A couple musician friends and I did something similar at his house in the country and had a blast," and, "Reminds me of croquet, it's been many years".

© Instagram/Lara Spencer Lara and Rick have a beautiful home in Connecticut

How old are Lara Spencer's children?

Others took the opportunity to wish Lara a happy birthday as she turned 54 on June 19.

It'll be an emotional summer for Lara whose daughter, Katharine, will move away from home to attend college, having graduated from Greenwich Academy – a private all-girls school in Connecticut.

© Instagram Lara's daughter is moving away to college this summer

She's been making the most of every second with her and recently the mother-daughter duo jetted off on an epic trip to Florence, Italy together. "Florence, Italy. We came. We saw. We ate. We climbed. We learned. We ate. We shopped,"

Lara fittingly wrote, in the tune of Julius Caesar's renowned Latin phrase, adding: "And we laughed a lot."

Lara posted plenty of photos of their vacation abroad and it looked magical.While Katharine is now back in the US, she'll have a fun summer to relax before she's off to her first year of college, at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lara's daughter recently graduated high school

Katharine will also have great company in none other than her mom's GMA co-worker George Stephanopoulos' youngest daughter Harper, who he shares with wife Ali Wentworth, who is headed to the same school.

Who is Lara Spencer's ex-husband?

Katharine, 19, is the news anchor's youngest daughter with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who manages Connecticut-based brokerage firm Houlihan Lawrence. They are also parents to their son, Duff.

© Photo: Instagram Lara shares her children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer

The former couple were married from 2000 to 2015, and also share son Duff, 21. The star went on to marry Rick, who is chief executive officer of MarketAxess.

