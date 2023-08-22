The GMA host shares two children with her former partner

It was an emotional weekend for Lara Spencer who underwent a bittersweet milestone with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, by her side.

The Good Morning America host is now officially an empty-nester after dropping her daughter, Katharine, at college.

Lara reunited with her ex to give their youngest child a sweet send-off as she embarks on a new chapter of her life in Nashville.

Taking to Instagram, Lara detailed the journey from New York which ended with a goodbye family meal where they were joined by their son, Duff, and Katharine's new roommate and her parents too.

The snapshot showed the group enjoying pizza at an Italian restaurant. Lara captioned the image: "The night before college move in. Carb loading with my nugget and her awesome new roomie and family. Thank you Egidio and @ilfornonashville for the great meal and memories."

Earlier in the day, Lara, posted a photo of the mother-daughter duo driving a car loaded with her belongings and revealed they were on their way to college drop off.

It'll be a tough pill to swallow for Lara who is excited for Katharine, but also aware of the huge change to her family dynamic now that she's left home.

The mom-of-two is now married to entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, Richard McVey, and their home in Connecticut will seem very quiet with both her children now gone.

© Getty Images Lara Spencer was married to David for 15 years

Katharine is attending Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, while Duff is enrolled at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.Lara ensured her last summer with Katharine living at home, was an extra special one.

She had a proper send-off and following her high school graduation, the two took a trip to Florence, Italy with some of Kat's friends.

© Instagram Lara's daughter has now left the family home

She may no longer be married to David - who was previously a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker - but they have remained friends and dedicated to raising their two children.

They were married for 15 years and when they divorced in 2015, they told Page Six that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together.

© Instagram Lara with her children and her husband Richard McVey

Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me.

"She also told Family Circle: "Kate and Duff aren't afraid to experiment and try different things, and I really love that about them."

