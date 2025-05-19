Lara Spencer's daughter is breathtaking at brother's graduation — see family photos

Lara Spencer had reason to celebrate over the weekend when her son, Duff, graduated from college.

The Good Morning America star shared photos on Instagram as she proudly congratulated her firstborn on his special day.

Lara's happy snapshots showed Duff in his graduation gown, as he was flanked by her, her daughter Katharine and her children's father, David Haffenreffer.

While many fans sent congratulations to Duff, there was an influx of messages from Lara's social media followers commenting on how beautiful Katherine looked.

© Instagram Lara's daughter blew fans away

Show-stopping

She wore her long blonde locks loose around her shoulders and she stood out in a bright, red dress.

They were all perfectly co-ordinated in red, white and blue, the colors of SMU University.

© Instagran Lara's daughter looks just like her

Fans went wild for Lara's dress and urged her to reveal where it was from.

Others remarked on how much Lara looks like her famous mom, and called her "beautiful," "natural," and "stunning."

So proud

© Instagram Lara's son has wrapped up his time at college

Lara captioned the post: "Congrats Duff!!! We are so proud of you!! Thank you SMU and Cox and SAE for the BEST four years. We will forever be grateful. #ponyup #thehilltop #smu."

Lara and David — who was previously a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker — are no longer married but they have maintained a good relationship for the sake of their children.

They were married for 15 years and when they divorced in 2015, they told Page Six that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together."

© Instagram Lara is married to Richard McVey

Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara previously said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me.

"She also told Family Circle: "Kate and Duff aren't afraid to experiment and try different things, and I really love that about them."

College life

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with Kat and Duff

While Duff has wrapped up his time at college in Dallas, Katharine is attending Vanderbilt University in Tennesse, where she's also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Lara lives with her husband, , Richard McVey, at their beautiful home in Connecticut.

Lara met Richard back in 2016 after being set up together on a blind date and the couple tied the knot in 2018.

The GMA host walked down the aisle to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years", accompanied by Duff.

Like Lara, Rick was previously married and has three grown up daughters.