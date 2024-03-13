This jaw-dropping Malibu home could be yours - with Daryl Hannah and Neil Young as neighbors

Could you imagine yourself living in Malibu? Rubbing shoulders with the stars as you shop for your groceries? You might not have to imagine, as this stunning Encinal Canyon Bluff property is due to hit the auction stage via Concierge Auctions.

The 130 acre property is one of the largest and most unique land holdings along the Pacific Coast Highway, offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding mountains.

© permission from PR The stunning land overlooks the ocean

Previously listed at a staggering $13.5 million, you would count Neil Young and Daryl Hannah as direct neighbors, with the likes of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber also living nearby.

Former owner of the stunning property, domain investor and founder of Uniregistry Frank Schilling, has decided to sell this beautiful home now he's moved to the Cayman Islands.

© permission from PR You can buy this amazing 130 acres property

He said of the place: "Soaring high above the Encinal Bluffs and Broad Beach, 'Encinal Canyon' is an incredible blank canvas consisting of three titles and offers endless potential for passionate and creative purchasers to leave their stamp on the Malibu community."

He added: "High above the celebrity estates fringing the coast below, this property represents a crown jewel—the opportunity to create a private fantasy and legacy estate, far removed but close enough to drive for a Frappuccino and organic breakfast."

© permission from PR Live the Malibu life

On the 130 acre property, you have access to unobstructed ocean views while being nestled in the privacy of the mountains. You would be a mere 20 minutes from downtown Malibu's stunning beachfront, which stretches over 30 miles across the Pacific Coast Highway. As owner of this property, you'd be a part of the charming oceanfront community that counts Hollywood stars and professional athletes as members.

© permission from PR A stunning view of the ocean

If you've always wanted to learn to surf, there's no better place to catch waves than in Malibu. After a long hard day in the ocean, enjoy one of the neighborhood's amazing farm-to-table restaurants to feel really a part of that Malibu life. There are neighboring vineyards to visit, and both Santa Monica and Los Angeles are a short commute.

The ranch has plenty of potential as a home, with reports and surveys for a 10,000 square foot home having been completed and designed by Tobias Architects - and nine of the eleven departments have signed off on the project so it's practically under way. Once finished, this property would be perfect for either a single-family home, or there's the potential to build multiple homes on the combined estate.