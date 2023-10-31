Today's Dylan Dreyer shocks fans with close-up photo as she confesses - 'I did a thing'

Dylan Dreyer left fans with a lot of questions on Tuesday when she teased a major change to her appearance on Instagram.

The Today star took to social media with a photo which her followers struggled to recognize, but soon came to the same conclusion.

"So, I did a thing," she wrote alongside what appeared to be a close-up of a tattoo. "We take Halloween very seriously at the Today Show," she added.

Fans then inundated her with messages as they commented: "That looks like a tattoo," wrote one, while as second remarked: "I can't wait. It looks like a tattoo, happy Halloween."

Many others were shocked that she would get permanent body art for the spooky season, while some were sure it was just henna.

Her tease came ahead of the Today crew who always deliver when it comes to their Halloween costumes.

The annual tradition is something the cast of the show look forward to every year, and recently Savannah Guthrie confessed she was frightened she was going to give too much away.

Discussing their upcoming special episode on October 31, Savannah told viewers: "We always go out, out on this show. Our costume reveal will be next Tuesday."

© Efren Landaos/Shutterstock The 'Today' stars enjoyed a Las Vegas themed Halloween in 2022

Hoda Kotb interjected: "We should give clues!" to which Savannah replied: "I'm so afraid I'm going to blurt it out!" The anchors confirmed that they would give away some clues on Monday, with viewers sharing their delight on social media.

Sure enough, Hoda gave a hint when she told viewers: "Sounds like". This prompted fans to guess that they were going to be dressed up as iconic game show hosts.

© NBC The Today Show stars all dressed up in the NBC studio in 2022

They've promised that it is set to be their "biggest year yet" but added that they always say that. Fans also had some other theories when they suggested: "Taylor and the football guy!!!," and, "The one thing that comes to mind when Hoda said Sounds Like is the show “The Masked Singer.” Could be the Halloween them be from @maskedsingerfox?"

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Fans cannot wait to see what they dress up as in 2023

Last year, Savannah and Hoda dressed up as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Photos from their big moment were shared on the program's official Instagram account, and comments included: "These are fantastic costumes!" and "What an amazing show!"

