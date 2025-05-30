Jane McDonald expecting 'tears' ahead of major event

Jane McDonald will be back to present the British Soap Awards on Sunday, but ahead of the event the 62-year-old promised there would be "tears".

In an interview with Inside Soap, Jane spoke about her joy at being invited back to host the awards. "Hosting this is a massive thing for me because I'm a genuine fan," she told the publication. "I get starstruck standing on the stage in front of all the soap actors!"

She continued: "If I meet them afterwards I get a bit gushy. I love to let them know how much joy they bring to so many people. And I try to remember their real names! A vodka and tonic works every time to take the edge off the nerves. Does that make me a bad person? It's tried and tested!"

© Anthony Devlin Jane is the presenter for the British Soap Awards

The star also promised there would be emotions, although mostly from the stars involved. She explained: "These actors are so invested in what they do, and seeing the clips on the big screen you're bound to be emotional, because you go back to what you were feeling at the time you filmed it. There are going to be tears!"

Jane hosted the British Soap Awards in 2023 when Phillip Schofield, the previous host, stepped away from This Morning and ITV following a probe into his relationship with a younger colleague.

At the time, Jane said: "Oh my god… everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane is a massive fan of soap operas

"I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!"

The Awards skipped a year in 2024, but back in March, it was confirmed that Jane would once again be hosting the event.

© Shutterstock We're so excited to see Jane return

Taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women star posted a radiant snapshot of herself from 2023 when she first hosted the glittering awards show.

Exuding elegance, Jane could be seen wearing a spellbinding gold dress dripping in sequins. She had her glossy chocolate-hued locks whipped up in a bouffant style and highlighted her features with a slick of lipstick and bold eyeliner.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Jane is also known for shows like Loose Women

The post's caption read: "The British Soap Awards are back! And who better to host than the fabulous Jane McDonald! More details coming soon!"