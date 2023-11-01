Loose Women's Jane McDonald faces disappointment as ITV make shock announcement

Jane McDonald thrilled audiences back in June when the former Loose Women star was named as the last-minute host of the British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield stepped down amid a scandal.

Despite a positive fan response, it appears that Jane will not be returning to hosting duties next year as ITV confirmed that they had axed the Awards from their schedule for 2024. A statement from ITV read: "The British Soap Awards won't be on air in 2024 but is set to return in 2025. The show was fantastically received in 2023, achieving consolidated figures of 2.9million and doubling its audience year on year, so we look forward to the show's return."

Jane has not yet commented on the surprise removal of the Awards, nor on whether she would become the ceremony's permanent host, but ahead of her hosting stint this year, she shared: "I'm so excited to be this years host for The British Soap Awards!!

"Everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!"

Following the show, which was broadcast on 6 June, the 60-year-old said: "Thank you for all the wonderful and positive messages after last nights British Soap Awards were televised. It was a dream come true to host the awards and I loved every minute!"

Showing their support, one fan penned: "You did a really fantastic job. I only watched because you were presenting! I thought you were calm, eloquent and professional - hope you get this gig every year!"

A second enthused: "Jane you were brilliant last night, should do more of this, thank you for a lovely show," while a third added: "You did such an incredible job Jane!! I'm glad you enjoyed it," and a fourth commented: "Smashed it! Loved it love you! Warm, charismatic, bubbly, down to earth! They could do with you on This Morning with a new dynamic partner."

Although Jane won't be making an appearance at the Awards next year, she still has something to look forward to later in the year as she was nominated for 'Favourite Presenter' in the TV Times Awards 2023.

The Lost in Japan presenter shared the announcement, before imploring her loyal fanbse to vote for her. She enthused: "I'm so excited to have been nominated for a TV Times award - in the category of TV Presenter for 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan'! You can vote for me at Futureevents.uk/tvtimes."

One of her followers commented: "You deserve this award and we will all do everything we can to ensure you get it," while a second added: "Truly deserved, it was absolutely joyous!" and a third said: "We're all voting for you Jane, it would be well deserved."

A fourth penned: "Will vote 100% I am watching all your programs and lost in Japan is so good. Good luck Jane," and a fifth wrote: "@thejanemcdonald love your programmes you deserve the award."

